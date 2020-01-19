You are here: Home News / Politics; A Brief History Of Republican Corruption..

Politics; A Brief History Of Republican Corruption..

(ThyBlackMan.com) The Republican Party specializes in taking a robust Democratic economy and then convincing the people that, with Republican guidance, they can promise even better days ahead. Then once they’re elected into office, they immediately begin to divide the people, loot the economy, undermine the average American, and drag America under a bus. Thereafter, in complete desperation the people turn to the Democratic Party for help, and with that, the cycle repeats itself.

This economic cycle has been playing itself out every generation for the last hundred years. Every 10 to 15 years, as soon as one generation learn their lesson regarding the Republican Party, another one comes along with dreams of wealth and prosperity to replace them. So the GOP never runs out of victims. Even as we speak, Donald Trump is going around bragging to anyone who will listen regarding all he has done, while taking credit for an economy that he inherited from Barack Obama.

But in reality, Trump, much like Ronald Reagan, has got us living on a credit card. Things seemed to be relatively stable under Ronald Reagan as well, but once he left office he left the country with a larger debt than all of the presidents that came before him, combined! The same is true of Donald Trump. The $1.8 trillion tax cut that he gave the rich is a debt that’s gonna have to be repaid, and he’s sending the bill directly to the average American in the form of cuts in Social Security, Disability, education, housing, and other safety-net programs.

.History is clear. The Great Depression was brought on by 12 years of Republican governance. Thereafter, Democrat, Franklin Roosevelt repaired the economy with the New Deal and America prospered. Then Nixon came along and brought with him the corruption of Watergate, and later Ronald Reagan flooded our inner cities with crack cocaine, destroyed our industrial base, and made a college education beyond the reach of many average Americans. That not only diminished the nation’s intellectual currency by failing to invest in tens of thousands of brilliant but underdeveloped minds, but at the same time, it also promoted an undemocratic attempt to create a class-based society where the rich continued to prosper, and the average American remained in “his or her place”.

That’s clearly a failed experiment that the conservatives refuse to give up. Conservatives have always been known for walking around with flag pins in their lapels and spewing their “bone-spur” brand of patriotism. Going all the way back to the very founding of this nation they’ve always used false patriotism and deception as weapons to promote a self-serving agenda to undermine the interests of the average American. As a result of that attitude, they have always been the most insidious enemy of American democracy. That’s why when our founding documents speak of American enemies it uses the phrase, “Both foreign and domestic.”

When conservatives first arrived on these shores, they brought with them the European notion of class distinction. They have always suffered from the distinctly undemocratic attitude that the only inherent value of the average American is as servants to cater to the whims of the upper class. Alexander Hamilton, one of this nation’s conservative founding fathers, believed that the rich and “wellborn” should be given a permanent share in government. He said:

“All communities divide themselves into the few and the many. The first are the rich and wellborn, the other the mass of the people…. The people are turbulent and changing; they seldom judge or determine right. Give therefore to the first class a distinct, permanent share in government. They will check the unsteadiness of the second, and as they cannot receive any advantage by a change, they therefore will ever maintain good government.”

Hamilton supported a lifetime appointment of the President (after being selected by congress, instead of the people). Can you just imagine that, Donald Trump FOR LIFE!!!? But America dodged that bullet during the Federalist Convention that took place between May 14 and September 17, 1787.

Since most of the founding fathers came to America to escape the aristocratic class system in Europe, Hamilton’s desire to preserve the class system was resoundingly defeated in favor of an unfettered democracy, but that didn’t mean that people of Hamilton’s point of view would quietly go away. Instead, they became the conservative coalition, and lowered their profile as blatant aristocrats, but continued to pursue their agenda by using their wealth, power, and various other strategies to divide the people to achieve their agenda, and that’s what we see today. That accounts for why conservatives tend to be specialists in obstructionism and division, and why the American people ALWAYS suffer under conservative governance.

While a class structured society may bring comfort and contentment to the monied class, the damage it’s doing to the nation as a whole can be clearly observed by simply assessing the relative intellectual acuity and quality of leadership of Barack Obama as oppose to Donald Trump. Wealth and intelligence are not synonymous. The nation needs brainpower to prosper, not merely wealth, and Donald Trump is currently a poster child for the proposition that money without brains is a waste.

But I’m jumping ahead of myself. Not long after Ronald Reagan, George W. Bush came along. Bush ignored warnings of the pending 911 attack, then lied us into Iraq and created the current destabilization of the Middle East. He also brought us to the brink of a second Great Depression. But in that regard, and following a now familiar pattern, Democrat, Barack Obama came in to clean up the Republican mess.

Now we have Donald Trump, undoubtedly the most lying and incompetent president in the history of the United States – and worse, he’s in treasonous lockstep with the Russians. But in spite of that, the GOP is currently leaving no stone unturned to coverup his gross corruption, incompetence, and criminality in pursuit of their own self-interest. .

That’s the problem with giving wealth priority over character and intelligence. Neither Donald Trump nor the Republican Party have either the character or intelligence to understand the importance of placing the nation’s interest above their own. It’s exactly that lack of understanding that led to Trump’s impeachment – and it would lead to his removal from office if the Republican senate wasn’t so irresponsibly corrupt.

So once again, as they’ve shown repeatedly over the past one hundred years, instead of adhering to their oath of office, and their oath to be impartial jurors during Trump’s impeachment, in a desperate attempt to corrupt the system for their own self-interest the Republican Party is going to do any, and everything possible to see to it that the American people never learn all the facts regarding Trump’s criminality in this impeachment case. That alone undoubtedly makes the Republican Party the domestic enemy of the American people, and as such, they should all be swept out of office and relegated to the garbage heap of American history.

Staff Writer; Eric L. Wattree