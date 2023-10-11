You are here: Home BM / Devout Christians: The Hidden First Miracle God Performed In Egypt, Part 1 of 5.

Devout Christians: The Hidden First Miracle God Performed In Egypt, Part 1 of 5.

(ThyBlackMan.com) I accept and believe the KJV bible as the Word of God, except where there are obvious copy errors, such as Genesis 1:21, and 1st Kings 6:1, and also Catholic forgeries, such as Matthew 28:19 and John 6:4.

Everyone that I have found teaching on the enslavement of Israel had at least one of three things wrong with them:

They didn’t believe the Word of God

They couldn’t count, or

They were in a delusion

Let’s go to Genesis 15:13-16.

13 And he said unto Abram, Know of a surety that thy seed shall be a stranger in a land that is not theirs, and shall serve them; and they shall afflict them four hundred years;

14 And also that nation, whom they shall serve, will I judge: and afterward shall they come out with great substance.

15 And thou shalt go to thy fathers in peace; thou shalt be buried in a good old age.

16 But in the fourth generation they shall come hither again: for the iniquity of the Amorites is not yet full.

If Yehovah, said it would be 400 years of affliction and slavery, and another scripture says 430 years in Egypt, common sense should reveal that the extra 30 years were of peaceful sojourning. If God were to give them an extra 30 years of slavery, then God’s earlier prophesy of 400 years would be made to be in error. That is ridiculous secular thinking. Do people think that the household of Jacob would walk into Egypt and immediately become slaves? Were Isaac and Jacob ever in slavery? No!! To include them in the 400-year prophecy is pure foolishness and grasping for straws.

To give a better understanding of the background of Israel, and why they were put into slavery, I will relate the timeline from Adam & Eve, all the way to the Day of trumpets at Mt Sinai. I will use the following five pillars:

I will convert all biblical dates to the Gregorian calendar.

All biblical dates will be before the birth of Christ, BC.

Our modern assignment of years was developed in AD 525 by a Catholic monk whose first name was Dionysius, and established the year Anno Domini 1, or AD 1, meaning in the year of our Lord, when Yeshua was born. There is no year zero. However, Yeshua was born on the first day of the Feast of Tabernacles, right after sundown, on September 26, 3 BC. The monk’s calculations were 3 years off.

I will use the year 722 BC as the biblical base date, when Assyria overran the Northern kingdom of Israel. It is the earliest event that secular and biblical dates intersect. All earlier dates of events are computed from the year 722 BC.

I accept that the Hyksos regime ruled Northern Egypt for 108 years.

I choose Paul’s chronicle over that of 1st Kings 6:1. They are exactly 100 years different from each other, thus is the reason for suspecting a copy error.

Starting with 722 BC (the fall of the Northern Kingdom), add 260 years for the divided kingdoms of Israel and Judah before the conquest of Northern Israel by Assyria. We now have the year of 982 BC for the death of Solomon and the revolt of the ten tribes (led by the tribe of Ephraim).

Add 120 years for the united kingdom under kings Saul, David, and Solomon. That gives us the year of 1102 BC when Saul was first made king of Israel, marking the end of the period of the “judges”. Now add 450 years for the period of the judges of Israel. We obtain this from Acts 13:18-20. This includes the last 30 years of the life of Joshua. That means that the official end of the conquest of the Promised Land ended in 1552 BC.

Now add the six years of conquest, and that makes the fall of Jericho in the year of 1558 BC, when the conquest began. Add the 40 years of wandering in the wilderness (plus the 48 days for the journey to Mt. Sinai), and we now have the first month named Aviv, the 16th day of Aviv, in the year 1598 BC as the day of the Exodus.

Now add 400 years for the bondage of Israel and we have 1998 BC as the year that Israel was first enslaved by the pharaoh “who didn’t know Joseph”. Joseph was 70 years old at the time. Add thirty more years and we have 2028 BC as the year that Israel began their sojourn in Egypt.

Now, to confirm the biblical dates, I’ll start with 7200 BC, and set the year 7000 BC as the year all the animals and Eve were with Adam in the Garden of Eden. All the dates that I quote from now on will now be Before Christ, BC. After 2,733 years living in innocence, Adam & Eve were expelled from the Garden of Eden in 4267, some 5500 years after the Ice Age. The year 4267 is when Adam began to age for the next 930 years, dying in 3337.

Enoch was born in 3645 and was taken to Heaven in the year 3280. Noah was born in 3211, and the flood of Noah was in 2611. Shem was 97 years old when the flood came, and begat Arphaxad in 2608, two years after the flood. The stoppage of the tower of Babel, the confusion of mankind, and the continents being divided was in 2509. One hundred ninety-one years later, Abram was born in 2318. Sodom and Gomorrah, and the other 3 cities of the plain, were destroyed in 2219, and Isaac was born one year later in 2218. Jacob was born in 2158.

