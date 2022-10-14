You are here: Home BM / Child Support System Hurts Families.

Child Support System Hurts Families.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) Today it’s time to exposed the child support system for what it is, not for what it said it was. Any time any program, agency or system seems to be promoted as a great thing without the other side being exposed, watch out! The very system they say was set up to help children and struggling custodial parents actually hurts quite a few families in many ways. Does DCSS also help families? Yes, it does. But that does not mean we should ignore the other side of the coin when the child support monster hurts men, women and children. These are the many cases swept under the rug, under gag orders and kept from the public. There is a very dark side of the DCSS child support system .

BEFORE YOU HAVE SEX WITH ANY WOMAN, ASK YOURSELF IF YOU COULD DEAL WITH THE RESULTS FOR 18 YEARS IF SHE GOT PREGNANT AND HAD YOUR CHILD

Before we get deep into the hidden truth, yes I have children – now adults. Not children from multiple women either. If you want to know how well I have taken care of my children, don’t ask their trifling, evil, vindictive mom. Don’t ask DCSS. Ask my children. My children are priceless and they are my bloodline for the future, my legacy. They know first-hand how I took care of them. They also know the Hell I went through at the hands of a dark, evil, biased and corrupt child support system supported by satan’s right hand woman.

FIGHT THE CORRUPT DCSS SYSTEM AS YOU WOULD FIGHT A HOME INVADER

But through it all, I never gave up, I never ran away and I fought with everything within me. I still help my children today every way I can (even before they ask), because in my book, a parent is a parent for life and I do unto them as I would have them do unto me. You fathers in peril have to fight the system and do the same. Moms of low character and the system will try to break you but don’t let them. Ever. And if you want to get back at an evil X, the best way is to take care of your children, be the bigger person, move on, find a good woman and live a happy and successful life. I did and you can too but first you have to fight the system. That will disturb your X to no end. Good.

I could point to case after case after case where DCSS and the mom as a custodial parent violated the court order, but they were never censored nor punished as the fathers would be if they had done the same thing. I could tell you of numerous cases where the rights of the father as the non-custodial parent were violated time and time again, even to the detriment of financial support for the child.

THE MORE UNFAIRNESS THE FATHER ENCOUNTERS FROM DCSS, THE MORE HE REACTS AND RESPONDS TO DCSS AND THE MOM WHO PLACED HIM ON IT BECAUSE SHE KNOWS IT IS UNFAIR

I could show you cases where almost every element of the child support machine focused so hard on punishing the father that they completely lost sight of what they claimed was their mission – to put the children first. I could tell you of recording after recording caught on tape of the child support machine using bullying, coercion, guilt, fear and intimidation to force men to comply. I could even make you privy to case after case where DCSS case workers tricked fathers, knowingly made false promises then had the men escorted out of the building by armed security. You have no idea.

MOTIVES OF THE CHILD SUPPORT MACHINE:

The child support machine-system-monster has several parts. DCSS is only one of those parts. DCSS may be the teeth that chew men up and spit them out daily, but the machine has many more parts, sometimes just as deadly to fathers all over America. Feminist man-hater groups are another part of the machine. Judges with prejudicial, stereotypical biases against fathers and who cannot keep personal agendas off the bench are another part of the machine.

Female parents who caused the very problems contributing to broken homes in the first place are part of the child support machine. Little boys who think they are real men are part of the machine. Fathers who refuse to stand up for their rights, fight the system or work together in these efforts are part of the machine. Punk coward men who help DCSS destroy fathers are part of the machine. Attorneys who make men pay as much as possible and yet get very few results in favor of those men are part of the machine too. And it’s time all of the above were exposed.

Child support services are not as much about the children as they make themselves out to be. They do serve a function but not as much as you think. And their bias only makes it hard on the entirely family, not just the men. Because child support services get paid from all the money the collect for the custodial parent, such services are a profit-making business just as much as a help to children. That is why they don’t give the non-custodial parent credit for any payments, cash or paid expenses for the child when DCSS cannot get its cut. Thus they make men pay them, not just for the child. And ironically, the agency that makes men pay them also then works largely against them.

A FATHER WHO DOES NOT KNOW HIS RIGHTS IS A SITTING DUCK

Oh sure DCSS case agents will give you the sob story about the kids who have to suffer. And in many cases the stories are true. But that’s not why DCSS is telling you that. They play the violins because that’s what they are taught in class to do and tell you, regardless of how the mom spends the money. And guess what? They almost never lay the guilt trip on her when the money is not used for the children. DCSS says what they do because they want you to pay so they can get paid. And if the children need the money so badly, why does DCSS take a cut? Then employers can also charge for processing the transaction on their end. Everybody seems to want a cut but the children are the focus right? Wrong.

IN SOME CASES, A MALE NON-CUSTODIAL PARENT CAN PAY $400 A MONTH WHILE THE CHILD ONLY RECEIVES $50 OF THE $400? OH YES, IT’S VERY TRUE! IT’S CALLED A “DISREGARD”.

Oh yes it’s about the money for the child support system just as much if not more than it is about the children. Don’t let DCSS fool you with all their BS rhetoric. Not only do they charge fees that take from the money they say the child so desperately needs, they also charge interest on unpaid amounts (arrears). Yet it is like brain surgery to get them to adjust their errors and give the non-custodial any money back ever. So if you are overcharged, expect to be stuck between losing that money forever and paying an attorney so much to feed the system that you lose that way as well. READ WHAT YOU SIGN AND UNDERSTAND IT! I have seen cases where men have paid attorneys $50,000 and more, only to still lose their case at the hands of bias judges or judges afraid of feminist groups camouflaging themselves as women’s rights groups. I have seen good attorneys and those who play games with your life.

WHY MANY MEN FIGHT CHILD SUPPORT:

The system is intentionally unbalanced and biased against men. Did you know the same sources they use to make men the culprits also show a lot more about women as custodial parents than anybody ever let’s get out. Over 95% of the time women are given the children based on the assumption that they “belong” with the women. Yet when the numbers of custodial parents are looked at equally, did you know that women have a higher rate of abuse against the children than men do? Did you know that when the numbers are equal, for example taking 1,000 men as custodial parents and 1,000 women as custodial parents, the women have a higher rate of NOT paying child support? These are the facts they never tell you about. Why not? Because the truth would correct the record.

WHY NO TALK OF THE DEADBEAT MOMS – CUSTODIAL AND NON-CUSTODIAL?

Many men want to pay child support but they object to the unfair treatment they receive from the child support system, the courts, he caseworkers, the DCSS office. And the real facts are hidden in order to shape public opinion against the male parents and for the female parents, regardless of the truth. So what does DCSS do along with the man-hating feminists, bi-polar and hateful women who are miserable because their X’s are happier without them? Promote the narrative of irresponsible fathers everywhere who don’t want to take care of their children. Yet this narrative is promoted to build support against men everywhere without regard for the real facts and the differences in one case from the other. Stereotyping the fathers as the “bad guys” has become the norm and women are almost always painted as the “innocent victims” left to fend for themselves.

ENCOURAGEMENT FOR MEN

The child support machine, system, racket monster can be beaten. Men have beaten it, men who love their children and want to take care of them. Men who beat the “child support system monster” without going broke, going to jail or being homeless in the process. I know this for a fact, though men winning is not common – it is not impossible. But you are going to have to read and research, choose attorneys wisely and not expect the attorneys to tell you everything they know. Nor should you expect them to stand up for every right that you have. Why not? Because the more they win, embarrass and expose the system, the harder it will be for those attorneys to keep practicing law. Thus many attorneys will go with the flow, charge you as much as they can and win some or lose some in order to maintain their relationship with the judicial system. Sometimes “sacrificing” their clients in the process.

Finish story here; Child Support System Hurts Families.