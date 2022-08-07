You are here: Home News / The Fake White-Washed Jesus Messiah.

The Fake White-Washed Jesus Messiah.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Did I get your attention? Good. Accuracy, hmmmm. A term that people tend to shun or forget about. And when it is brought up, those so accustomed to living under deception get mad or even reject the truth. Every Sunday “Christians” and Catholics (and yes I am a born-again child of God) call on the name of “Jesus” – the name they believe to be above every name. But there is just one big problem. The Messiah’s name is not Jesus and it never was. And there is no power in a name when you don’t use the right name nor when you make excuses for doing it. No demons tremble at an incorrect name. But the reason for the name change is much more diabolical than the fact that we in America do not speak Hebrew. Don’t compromise on this.

Adding to the Word of God or taking away from it are bad enough but outright changing it then making excuses to defend the changes is arguably even worse. Why doesn’t that bother you? It sets an awful precedent that continues as “scholars” with agendas fake the Messiah’s appearance, omit entire passages of scripture, canonize the text at the order of a questionable King (James), hide the truth, twist the scriptures and use these tactics to control the masses as the Catholic church commonly did and still does today. Wake up and stop making excuses for error, deception and /or willful ignorance!

The breakdown of the meaning of words is called etymology. Each word has its own meaning in different languages. Some words have no counterpart in all languages. Therefore when you change a word from its original language, you very often change the original meaning of that word. For some words it may not be a big deal. But if you are going to call on the name above every name (Philippians 2:9), then you need to use the correct name and there is no getting around that.

The Messiah (for those who accept Him) was Hebrew – not Greek, not Latin, not English. His name was Yeshua (often also spelled Yehoshua) – not Jesus and not whatever each language wants to call him. Church leaders have to be careful not to transform the Christ into their images to suit their own agendas. But as you keep reading, you will find out that is exactly what they did, prey on your ignorance.

In the Bible it is clearly established by God that a different name produce a different meaning. You don’t have to speak Hebrew on everything but you should call on the correct name of the Messiah – a name filled with power and purpose, not inaccuracy, changes or translation. It is in fact God who changes the names, not man (Isaiah 56:5, Isaiah 62:2, Isaiah 65:15, Rev 3:12). And if God does not change the name of the Messiah, man should not dare to do so. At least be accurate with one name. That is not hard.

Maybe you don’t think you are being controlled. But religious indoctrination and brainwashing begin when you are first willing to compromise on the truth in order to follow man instead of God. All throughout the Bible we are warned of this. And all throughout the Bible people still fall victim to the very false doctrines, fake ministers, false prophets, false teachers, other Christ and false Gospel we were repeatedly warned about. Don’t believe me. Do your homework. See for yourself, if you dare.

When brainwashing and indoctrination kick in, your thoughts are not your own as much as you think. Your thoughts are being high-jacked and taken captive often just as much as your wallet. I have studied brainwashing, indoctrination and mind control and you would be shocked to know how many of the techniques are used in the “churches” of today. But because you don’t know, they get away with it.

God changed Abram to Abraham, Sarai to Sarah and Saul to Paul. Likewise God gives the believer (child of God) a new name (Rev 2:17). And as you see in Revelations 3:12, even the Messiah has a new name. But because that name has yet to be revealed, we call Him by His Hebrew name, the accurate name we know – Yeshua. Do not confuse this with how Jehovah’s witnesses want to say God’s name is exclusively Jehovah. God, the Father, is known by many names just as the Son is known as Yeshua and Emmanuel. But Jehovah’s witness inaccuracies are a discussion for another time.

So why are “Christians” and Catholics calling the Messiah “Jesus”? Because they have been programmed to do so by a worldwide effort and mask of Eurocentric Caucasian deception. And it is complete with excuses for changing the Messiah’s name in order to protect the lie and easily control the masses. Click the link and learn more.

The name “Jesus” is a transliteration into English, not a translation. By whose authority? It came from the Latin form of the Greek name “Iesous”. But remember the Messiah was neither Greek nor Latin. And though the New Testament was translated from Greek, there was no letter “J” in Greek nor in Hebrew – unless they recently added one to cover their lies and inaccuracies.

What harm can it do to call the Messiah “Jesus”? Great harm. First of all it is inaccurate and thus wrong. Second using a fake name causes most people to make excuses for error instead of correcting it. Thirdly it is adding to the Word of God or taking away from it – both cases that cause one to be cursed (Deuteronomy 4:2, Revelation 22:18-19). Fourth, what is wrong, cursed, deceptive and inaccurate cannot set you free because it is based on a lie.

The Bible is clear that you must continue walking in the truth (John 8:30-36) and the truth must be in you in order to set you free. That truth spoken of in the Bible speaks is not just knowing the truth but also having the Truth inside you (the Messiah via the Holy Spirit per John 14:6). Fifth of all, it is not rightly dividing the Word of truth as we are commanded to do if we use inaccuracies and make excuses for doing so (II Timothy 2:15). We won’t be apply to rightly apply that which we cannot even rightly divide. Now watch your local pastors try to neutralize all this truth.

THOSE WHO MAKE EXCUSES FOR INACCURACY HAVE ANOTHER MOTIVE OTHER THAN TRUTH

Maybe one of the biggest dangers of all is what the catholic church has done. Along with the name “Jesus”, the Messiah’s look has been altered and falsified to look more like a European Caucasian male. Statues, pictures like the fake one on the front of your grandmother’s old Bible have deceptively shaped and reshaped our perception of who the Messiah was and is. One could argue that was intentional because slaves were easier to control if the slave master resembled the “Messiah” and the slave did not. The subliminal message to the spirits and subconscious of people of color? The lie that the Savior looks nothing like people of color so they should obey those who resemble Him. And every week this works on Catholics and “Christians” like clockwork. So you see the changes did not stop with the name. And there is no eternal life in color so let’s stop focusing on it – any color, every color. I wonder how many “white” people hear me when one of the most segregated times of the week is in “church” on Sunday morning. And what about when large numbers of “black” people will sit under a “white” pastor but the reverse? Hmmm. I have also noticed that even when there are “black” pastors with “white” people in the congregation, there is very often a “white” overseer someone in the background. The Jesus deception.

There are at least three general or “major” church communities that exist today, all of whom seem to call on and claim to accept the Messiah. The first, the real church that Yeshua founded and that He alone is the Head of. The second, the Catholic church not mentioned anywhere in the Bible and not at all Christian in nature (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GQhW9vAwCqM). Nor is the Pope. The third is what I call the “Christian” religion – denominational and non-denomination offshoots of the catholic church, many of whom were birthed through the protestant reformation (Lutheran, Presbyterian) and others following somewhat after John the Baptist (Baptist, Southern Baptist, National Baptist).

Along with changing His name, they changed His image to look like a Caucasian European (Romans 1:23). Then they used His teachings to subvert and control the masses through organized religion (Gal. 1:8-10), not relationship (Rom 8:16-17). Then they twisted His teachings to fit their own missions, agenda and objectives. He warned us of “another Christ” in II Cor. 11:4, “another gospel” in Gal. 1:8-10, false apostles in II Cor. 11:13 and adding to God’s word or taking away from it in Prov. 30:6, Rev. 22:18-19, Deut. 4:2 and Deut. 12:32. But they continue to do it anyway and many of you refuse to see.

The Lutheran and Presbyterian churches are commonly known as the Protestant church. The Methodist Church, however, was not produced by the Messiah. It was instead the product of a movement started in 18th century England by John and Charles Wesley. As for accuracy, none of the churches in the second or third group were founded by the Messiah – Yeshua. All of their origins trace back to men.

The real church of Yeshua is small but accurate, on task and powerful. It operates efficiently, effectively and without glamour, self-seeking status nor compromise. This other mess you see is simply a cheap counterfeit or imitation with a form of godliness (II Timothy 3:5) – yet a form where the leader can deceive the hearts of the simple quite easily(Romans 16:18). Realize ignorance does not protect you.

Too many of you are expecting Satan to pop up all ugly and holding a pitch fork or looking like the grim reaper. But that is not his description and that is not how he walked in and tricked Eve. The Bible tells us not to be ignorant of Satan’s devices and what to most “Christians” do? Say they don’t go that deep. Say the battle is the Lord’s and never put on their armor nor learn how to use it. Sit there like a duck.

EITHER A CHURCH IS THE MESSIAH’S CHURCH OR IT IS PURELY MAN’S CHURCH AND NEITHER MAN-MADE CHURCHES NOR THEIR TWISTED DOCTRINES CAN SAVE YOU

So you see accuracy means everything when it comes to the Word of God. But too many “churches”, denominations and groups have a problem with the truth. They are the wheat that has grown up with the tears (Matthew 13:24-30). They have a form of godliness but deny the power thereof. The Bible calls them “another gospel” (II Cor. 11:3-4, Galatians 1:8-9) but clearly not THE Gospel of the Messiah. And they are comfortable to go right on making changes and promoting inaccuracies and deceptions. They call the Messiah by a different name (the transliterated excuse).

They change His appearance. They twist and distort His teaching. They go off on their own missions, behaving more like the Pharisees. They set up their own churches, pretending to be His. Oh and don’t need help with your rent. They may pull up your “tithe” record, see if you qualify for a loan and maybe turn you down but offer to pray for you instead. All the while many of them are simply promoting themselves, not the Messiah. All the while leading unsuspecting people further into darkness (Matthew 23:15, I John 1:6). This has to stop and the first stage of stopping it is to do your homework. Study. Then check the accuracy of what you are being taught. Then come together with others, share the truth and stand together. Then take it to the “church” and try to restore them (Galatians 6:1). If they reject the truth, expose them and avoid them (Romans 16:17) and treat them like heathens (Matthew 18:15-17).

The false church is afraid the people coming to realize I John 2:27 which states:

As for you, the anointing you received from him remains in you, and you do not need anyone to teach you. But as his anointing teaches you about all things and as that anointing is real, not counterfeit—just as it has taught you, remain in him. But the anointing which ye have received of him abideth in you, and ye need not that any man teach you: but as the same anointing teacheth you of all things, and is truth, and is no lie, and even as it hath taught you, ye shall abide in him. 1 John 2:27 | NIV KJV

What does the man-made church fear? Because church leaders in control of the masses fear the awakening of God’s people to 1 John 2:27, they use what they believe as justification to change names, twist doctrine, mislead/deceive/misinform people and make excuses for all of the above. And the scripture that asks how can you hear without a preacher is a question, not a definitive statement. You can hear through the scripture. You can hear in dreams and visions. You can hear through willing vessels chosen by God to relay messages to you. And you can hear by way of the Holy Spirit from the inside of you, to name a few ways. Wake up people. Stop being lazy where you let the pastor think for you.

How is it possible that over 2 and a half billion people who call themselves Christians and nearly 1.5 billion Catholics could be so deceived? Well you have the Catholic church to thank for much of that. The same catholic church that said Peter was the first Pope even though the Bible did not. The same catholic church that has tricked over a billion people into bowing down and kissing a human man’s hand when his very position attempts to steal the High Priest status from the Christ (Kristos in Greek meaning the Anointed One). The same Catholic church that wants to say Mary was made perfect, the Pope is infallible and that Catholics have to go to their priests for forgiveness of sin (absolution).

The same Catholic church that is a false gospel, violating scripture by forbidding their leaders to marry and ignoring the marriage of the Christ is to all believers, resulting in decades if not centuries of priests raping and molesting altar boys. The same Catholic church where one pope was once a member of Hitler’s youth camp. Another sold poison gas to the Nazis. The same catholic church who launched the bloody crusades, killed people everywhere and burned people like William Tyndale at the stake because he wanted common man to understand the Bible. And the pope heads the church according to himself.

The same Catholic church that impacted and infected protestant denominations even after they left the catholic church. The same catholic church that came from the Roman catholic church which took its paganism from the Romans. And you do not want to know what kinds of things are in the lower levels of the Vatican, believe me. Power, influence, money, treachery and the belief they had the right to control the minds and actions of the masses that is the tares which have grown up to infect the wheat and most of you don’t even know it. Do you know where the practices come from in your church, do you assume or do you just drink the Kool-aid they tell you to drink every Saturday or Sunday? Wow it is easy to fool people if you throw out the name of Jesus – a name that is used today by church leaders for error, excuses, deception, a thorough white-washing of the Gospel and invoking a false Messiah.

Don’t be so gullible people. Most of the “Christian” church of today would never have gone in the lion’s den, into the fiery furnace nor to the cross with Yeshua, not even at His feet. Many of you would have compromised, conformed to the “church” and turned your back on the Savior in order to save yourself. How do I know? Because most of the church does it now. Refusing to study. You will neither confront nor correct the church leadership when you see obvious error or deception. Instead you miss it, look the other way, fear or make excuses for it. Odd that while the church wants to hold you accountable for what you give and how you serve, you won’t do the same. Talk about a scam on gullible people.

You get your “knowledge” from the pastor, you read a few verses in Psalms or Proverbs each day and you believe what you are told because you like the pastor, the choir, the church building. You are complacent and at the time you should be teachers, you cannot because you are still drinking milk.

So “pastor” comes along and slips cyanide in the milk a little at a time. You gulp it down. Then when you get spiritually sick, lost, confused or deceived, you call it the devil attacking you. But what you did not realize was that the devil had his Jesus vessels in place all along. And if someone comes along like me to bring the verifiable truth, you are so used to the lies that the truth sounds fake, fraudulent and wrong. You look at those who bring the uncomfortable truth as the bad guys just like they saw Yeshua, the Apostles, the Prophets, John the Baptist and so many others who were the real heroes of the faith. Thus you never even go and check the truth for yourself and the Jesus deception continues.

Study for yourself. Stop relying on the pastor and church leaders to manage your relationship with God and spoon feed you the knowledge you should be getting through personal intimate time with the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. That is why so many of you are so easy to fool. Be about truth. Not about re-making the Messiah into any man’s image of any color. True believers need to focus on being transformed into the image of the Messiah. Yeshua did NOT look like Caesar Borgia painted by Da Vinci (Borgia’s gay lover) – sanctioned by Pope Alexander VI who was Borgia’s father. Nor did Yeshua look like a “white” Anglo-Saxon European. Nor was He a “black” man even though His glorified body (Rev 1, Dan 10) often used by people of color to claim His image as their own. Yeshua was Hebrew and He looked like a Hebrew (yes of color). But what matters most is truth and that we are being conformed into Hs image, not tricking people by changing Him into ours. ATLEAST GET HIS NAME RIGHT!

Staff Writer; Carl Brown

One can also contact this brother at; CB@ThyBlackMan.com.