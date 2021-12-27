Money / You are here: Home Business / 6 Practical Guidelines To Handle Eating Disorder Better.

6 Practical Guidelines To Handle Eating Disorder Better.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) Eating disorder is a serious mental health issue that requires extensive psychological and medical treatment over an extended period.

If you’re struggling with an eating disorder, it’s crucial to get your disorder under control as soon as possible. Using online platforms such as health2delivery is a great way to start with your treatment. It’s an authorized online platform where you can consult mental health experts from the comfort of your home.

Eating disorder treatment differs for different types. Mainly, it comprises psychotherapy, nutrition education, a treatment plan, and sometimes medications.

During an eating disorder treatment, your physical health problems caused by your disorder are also addressed. Unfortunately, these medical complications can become fatal if not treated on time.

Also, you may need to be hospitalized if your eating disorder doesn’t get better with standard treatment or causes physical illnesses.

Following are the top 6 suggestions of mental health experts to consider as you work to recover from your eating disorder.

1. Psychotherapy

The critical component of an eating disorder treatment is psychotherapy. You’ll need to have regular therapy sessions with a psychologist or another mental health expert.

In psychological therapy, your therapist evaluates the triggers, symptoms, and severity of your disorder to help you achieve the following goals:

Correct your eating habits.

Reach a healthy weight.

Adopt healthy coping methods to improve your mood and health.

Learn practical ways to overcome stress.

Improve your problem-solving capability.

Manage your relationships.

Your mental health expert may use a combination of different therapies to treat your disorder. Some of the most common therapies used by professionals include Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Group Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, and Family-based Therapy.

Psychotherapy is very effective against eating disorders, however, it takes time. It may last from a few months to years, depending upon the stringency of your eating disorder.

2. Understanding nutrition

When you have an eating disorder, it’s crucial to learn food nutrition. That way, you’ll better understand how unhealthy eating habits affect your body.

A licensed dietitian or nutritionist involved in your treatment helps you to understand your eating disorder better and plan a balanced diet accordingly. Nutrition education focuses on the following aspects of the eating disorder treatment:

Achieve a healthy weight and BMI.

Learn the importance of nutrition and how it affects your body.

Identify the nutritional imbalance and physical problems caused by your disorder.

Develop a suitable diet plan.

Practice normal eating patterns; the most common being 3 meals a day plus regular snacks.

Avoid dieting or binge-eating.

Nutrition education also involves treating physical health issues caused by malnutrition or obesity. Consuming a well-balanced diet with all the necessary nutrients can solve many health problems, including vitamin deficiency, diabetes, hypertension, and anemia. Your doctor may also include food supplements in your diet if needed.

3. Have a treatment plan

To treat your eating disorder successfully, you need to fully cooperate with your treatment team. It will help you and your treatment team to identify your needs and develop a strategy accordingly.

Your treatment team provides you with specific goals and guidelines to follow, which includes:

Creating a treatment plan to cure your disorder. It also includes guidelines on what to do if you’re unable to stick to your treatment plan.

Treating physical issues caused by your disorder.

Searching for local resources that can help you in reaching your goals.

Searching for affordable treatment options.

You must listen to your treatment team and make adjustments accordingly.

Your treatment team should be made up of medical experts having years of training and experience with eating disorders. Follow their advice when they ask you to make certain changes, such as adding a prescription, adopting a meal plan, or opting for more advanced medical care.

4. Be patient with yourself

It’s not easy to recover from an eating disorder as the treatment is long-term and expensive. So have faith in yourself and remain optimistic about the outcome.

Complete recovery can take years of hard work for many eating disorder patients. A lot of them struggle with relapses and slips too. Neither berate yourself over struggling to keep up with the changes nor rush yourself to recover fast.

Furthermore, don’t criticize yourself too much. Being overly critical increases shame and insecurity, which can exacerbate your disorder even more. Instead, try to stay positive and practice meditation to overcome self-critical thoughts.

5. Seek support from your loved ones

Seek help and support from your loved ones as much as you can. It’s healthy to discuss your struggles with people you trust. Keeping your hardships a secret can prevent you from asking for help and assurance when you need it.

Also, don’t feel ashamed of your eating disorder as it is a medical issue, just like any other health condition. Share your experience with your family and friends so that they can comfort you and cheer you all along.

6. Consult a health expert for prescription

Your health expert may also prescribe you medication occasionally. Antidepressants are most commonly used to treat eating disorders involving binge-eating or purging habits. They also help relieve symptoms of anxiety and depression, which are a common occurrence in eating disorder patients.

Sometimes, other medications may also be given depending upon the patient’s condition. If you develop any physical ailments due to your eating disorder, your doctor may need to give you a prescription for them too.

Staff Writer; Fred Morgan