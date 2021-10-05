How to Practice Faith in Your Everyday Life.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) It can be difficult to remain faithful in this world. Even if you have the best of intentions and your faith never waivers, you can still fall victim to distractions, temptations, and paths that don’t align with your beliefs.

The key is learning how to practice faith in your everyday life. Your spirituality shouldn’t be reserved for Sunday mornings only to take a back seat during the rest of the week.

We want to help. Keep reading for some practical solutions to help you practice faith throughout your entire week.

Commit to a Daily Devotional

Most people need to have a regimented schedule or program to ensure they’re practicing faith on a daily basis. It’s not that you’re not committed, it’s just easy to let all of life’s other obligations get in the way.

Therefore, we recommend picking up a daily devotional. We find that the most meaningful and impactful devotionals are those that are multi-faceted. For example, find a devotional that has a message for each day and requires you to journal your own thoughts and feelings based on the day’s material.

Use Your Smartphone to Keep You Connected to Spirituality

The vast majority of us have smartphones. We use them for everything in our daily lives, from communication and social media to reading the news and playing games. Why not use it to practice faith as well?

For example, you can download the Amen app to gain access to daily messages, bible readings, bible meditations, prayers, and more. Isn’t it about time that we all started using our phones for something more meaningful? Now, you can use it for spiritual growth.

Hang Around Like-Minded People

It’s said that we are the average of the five people we spend the most time with. It’s only natural that we start to assimilate with those who we hang out with often.

As such, choose to spend time with people who will help you become a better Christian. While you may not have the option of choosing your co-workers, you can choose your friends. Find or establish a bible study group that meets several times a week for daily prayers, study, and construction communication.

Meditate on Prayer Every Night Before Bed

Finally, learn how to practice faith each night by setting aside time for a new nightly ritual. Instead of watching TV or playing on your phone until you can barely keep your eyes open, take time to meditate before bed.

First, breathe deeply for several minutes while clearing your mind of the day’s stressors. Once you’re in a calm and relaxed state, begin praying and being in a state of gratitude for all of the ways in which you are blessed. This will help you feel more connected with God and end each night on a positive note.

Ready to Practice Faith on a Higher Level?

As you can see, there are countless ways in which you can practice faith on a daily basis. However, it’s not going to happen on its own. You must implement some self-discipline to create a new routine.

Once you do, you can experience spiritual growth on a level you never thought possible. And if you’re looking for more lifestyle advice or healthy living tips, we have more to offer. Read through some of our other articles to find more valuable information on how to improve your life.

Staff Writer; Gary Brown