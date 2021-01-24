You are here: Home Health / 5 Great Moves To Build Your Muscular Biceps and Triceps.

5 Great Moves To Build Your Muscular Biceps and Triceps.

(ThyBlackMan.com) With these 5 great moves to build your biceps and triceps, you’ll start adding definition and strength to your arms in no time.

Looking to get bigger, stronger arms? You’ve come to the right place, my friend.

Whether you’re just wanting to look better in a t-shirt, aiming to up your game in your favorite sport, or hoping to finally realize your dream of becoming a competitive arm wrestler, there’s plenty of reasons to love having bigger arms.

To help you reach your goals, we’re letting you know about some of our favorite moves to start making some serious gains.

Diamond Push-Ups

Standard push-ups are a great way to get your arms blasting, but if you want to focus even more on adding some mass to your biceps and triceps, make them diamond.

To start, place your hands on the ground, but instead of having them set beneath your shoulders like in a traditional push-up, move your hands inward, push your elbows to the side and fully extend your fingers on both hands — making them touch to form a diamond shape.

As you lower your body to the ground, keep your fingers pressed together. Just like a regular push-up, keep your back straight and pause briefly when you’re all the way down. Your elbows will naturally move further out to the sides. Focus on your triceps as you push yourself back up. In no time at all, you’ll feel quite the burn in your arms.

If you find yourself unable to do even half as many diamond pushups as regular ones, don’t worry. This is a difficult movement, one that takes time to master!

Chin Ups

A quick rundown: What’s the difference between a chin up and a pull-up?

Simple: Chin-ups require your palms to be facing you with an underhand grip, pull-ups will have them facing away with an overhand grip. Both exercises will work great for your biceps and triceps, but chin-ups increase isolation to those particular muscles, providing for a better arm workout.

Start by gripping the bar, your hands are shoulder-width apart, or even a little narrower if you prefer. Stick your chest out and keep your torso straight. Lift yourself while breathing out and try to raise your head until it’s above the bar. See if you can pause for a second. Then lower yourself all the way back down to where you started. Throughout the movement, rely on your biceps to do the bulk of the work. Repeat as many times as you can.

If you can’t do a chin-up right away, no worries! This is a difficult move, but with practice, it’s going to help you start building bigger arms in no time.

Seated Overhead Tricep Extension

This movement isn’t something you’d naturally do in your day-to-day life, so it may take a little while to get used to.

Start by making sure you’re seated and have back support. Keep a neutral spine. Your feet are firmly planted on the ground. Keep them about shoulder width apart. When you’re ready, grab a dumbbell with both hands and place it behind your head. Be careful! Don’t use a weight that’s too heavy for you to lift (and don’t ever put the dumbbell directly over your head!). Keep the weight resting on your palms with your thumb around the bar.

Lower your arms behind your head as far as you can to start. Exhale and raise the dumbbell, extending until you’ve fully raised your arms up as far as you can. Inhale on the way down, flex your elbows and move back into the starting position.

If possible, do the seated overhead triceps extensions in front of a mirror to ensure proper form.

Standing Barbell Curl

The standing barbell curl is an all-time classic for building bigger biceps. And for good reason. It works!

Feel free to use the EZ curl bar or the straight bar, either one is going to give you a good workout. Stand up straight with your knees slightly bent. Make sure not to lock your knees or elbows. Grab the bar and squeeze with your hands, your palms are facing up. Your hands are slightly wider than shoulder-width.

Start by having your arms fully lowered and extended, with the barbell resting by your thighs. Bend your elbows, raising them up near your shoulder. When you reach the top of the movement, pause for a moment. Then lower back to the starting position.

While curling, focus on your biceps and have them do the work. Avoid swinging your body to move the weights. It will be easier to get other muscles involved, but you’re cheating yourself from progress on building arm strength and could also injure your back.

Tricep Dips

With the use of a bench, a chair or even the ground, you can tone your arms with the tricep dip.

Place your hands on the bench or on a stable chair. Your fingers are wrapped underneath and your elbows are behind you. Forearms perpendicular to the floor. Keep them shoulder width. And your shoulders? Roll them back and open your chest.

Move your butt off the bench with your legs extended. Feet together and pointing toward the ceiling. Keep yourself supported with your hands. Lower your body by moving your elbows until they’re bent at a 90-degree angle. Don’t move your butt all the way to the floor. Pause a few inches above the ground for a moment. Now, engage your triceps and move your body back up to the starting position by straightening your arms. See how many reps you’re able to do.

That’s it! It’s a simple movement that can be done almost anywhere, but it’s incredibly effective for building stronger arms.

