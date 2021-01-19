Misc. / You are here: Home Tech/Internet / New Apple Patent Lets You Take Selfie with Your Distant Partner, So Apple Inspired.

New Apple Patent Lets You Take Selfie with Your Distant Partner, So Apple Inspired.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Apple patents give tech enthusiasts a peek into the future of gadgets and new software technologies. The company has just been granted a new patent for a software system aimed at “generating synthetic group selfies.” The idea behind this invention is very simple – take selfies with your loved ones while maintaining social distancing.

What’s Synthetic Selfie?

As per the details published by the United States Patent and Trademark Office, Apple filed an application for a software system capable of taking synthetic selfies. In simple terms, this software system can be implemented into a computing device, for example, an iPhone. With the help of the software, users will be able to take individual selfies and the software will merge them all creating a single group image.

What to expect

Apple has not confirmed if the technology will be limited to iPhones, details published by the patent issuing authority suggest individual selfies can be live streaming images, still images, or video images. The software will let the creator and recipients edit and arrange those individual images in any order within the group selfie.

While some believe that this new Apple patent is just a step to let people stay together virtually while respecting the self-isolation rules, the good thing is this feature doesn’t seem like a temporary addition. Apple filed for this patent in 2018 and was just granted the same in June 2020. So, it is safe to assume that the company might make it more versatile and people would be seeing more applications than what one could imagine today.

Of course, there’s no official word from Apple on when and how it will implement the software technology to its devices. Like several other Apple patents, this feature could make its way to some of the upcoming iPhones or iPads or maybe both. However, there’s always a chance of such patents getting buried in the dark and never seeing the light again.

Latest Apple patents

It’s a well-known fact that Apple has been working on a variety of products focused on mixed reality. One of the most interesting Apple patents – a prescription lens system – has now got an update as Apple has just won the patent for a head-mounted display device. Additionally, the company is also working on a future eyewear. According to the documents published by the patent issuing authority, users with eyesight related problems such as farsightedness, astigmatism, nearsightedness, and others will be able to effectively use vision correction offered by this invention.

Input-output devices will be present and will analyze the user’s eye characteristics. Ray sensors or Tscherning sensors would be used to correct refractive errors and other problems mentioned above. Additionally, there could be cameras and sensors to capture images of users’ surroundings. The devices can also be used to perform gaze detection in order to detect the location where the user is looking.

Time has come when people will likely ditch prescription lenses and will rely on highly advanced technology. A new Apple patent clearly hints at such a possibility. The US Patent and Trademark Office has granted a patent for an HMD device that is capable of adjusting its lenses as per the user’s needs. As mentioned above, Apple is working on eyewear technology and this is a new milestone the company has just achieved with the new patent.

The optical subassembly, as shown in the patent documents, comprises a dynamic optical component controlled by a processor that processes prescription information. In simple terms, if a user is nearsighted in one eye, the respective optical module will correct the image displayed to the user. For each eye, this correction can be made.

Of course, the technology described in the latest Apple patents is still at an early stage and Apple has yet to announce any official plans for releasing such software and devices. So enthusiasts should stay tuned for updates.

Staff Writer; Corey Shaw

Have any Tech Tips? News? Hit up our Tech Guru at; CoreyS@ThyBlackMan.com