Four Things the Apple TV Plus Can Do Better Than Other Streaming Services.

(ThyBlackMan.com) What makes Apple TV Plus unique and how is it different from the other players in the video streaming service market? Well, Apple’s plans to step into streaming space was not a secret. We all knew that Apple was doing something in Hollywood and finally, the Apple TV+ service is coming. Some people are calling it Netflix killer, while many others are suggesting ways Apple can become a leader in the streaming space with its newly launched services and products like Apple TV+, Apple TV Channels, and a rejigged Apple TV app. Here’s how the Cupertino giant can do things better than the other streaming services.

Content

It’s the content that matters and the biggest strength of Apple TV+ is the content it has. The content library isn’t too deep, but we wouldn’t be surprised if Apple adds more A-list artists into the lineup. By bundling its services together, Apple can easily fund its content, unlike Netflix which had to borrow billions for original content.

We’ll have more information on the content Apple TV+ is bringing once it arrives, but Apple has sent a strong message that its content will be different from others. Whether it’s Steven Spielberg’s sci-fi anthology series or The Morning Show by Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, and Steve Carell, there’s a sense of uniqueness in terms of content.

Shows like Kumail Nanjiani’s Little America which is focused on “everyday life stuff” of immigrants, Oprah Winfrey’s documentary on sexual harassment suggest that Apple is keeping itself away from controversial topics. The company is focusing more on uplifting, inspirational stories for Apple TV+. Apple says it will add new content every month and the service will be available in over 100 countries.

Reach

Apple needs no introduction. According to sales reports, Apple has 1.4 billion active devices worldwide and more than 70% of Americans now own an Apple product. If the company starts pushing Apple TV Plus with its products like iPhones, it can easily generate more revenue. Apple has the ability to turn its services like Apple TV+, news, and games into budget-friendly packages for consumers. Each of these services can be sold for around $10 a month.

While other streaming service providers, except a few like Amazon, have to spend a lot of money on consumer acquisition, Apple has the edge because of its exceptional reach and strength. Even if the company first targets its existing customers, it can easily gain the momentum it needs.

Tackling the competition

One more interesting thing about Apple TV Plus is that it will be available on devices like Roku and Amazon Fire TV. The service will also arrive on Apple’s iPhone, iPad, macOS, Apple TV and also on smart TVs from Sony, Samsung and others. The new Apple TV Channels will be available on the Apple TV app allowing customers to pick third-party content they want to watch.

Apple will launch Apple TV Plus in 100 countries which means it is a strong threat to Netflix’s global growth. The streaming service lacks exclusive content, but competitors cannot underestimate its potential. Apple could and will surely reveal more content for its new service. This way, Apple can easily create a lot of problems for companies like Netflix just with affordable pricing plans.

The competitive edge

Other than the Apple TV Plus subscription service, Apple also announced an Apple TV app update and Apple TV Channels. These two services, when combined with Apple TV Plus, can significantly increase Apple’s market reach for its streaming services. Apple now allows users to pay for the channels they want to watch, so the cord-cutters who have been waiting for this combination, their wait is now over.

A one-stop place to watch individual channels from the third-party service providers is something Netflix still lacks. Here Apple has an edge. The only thing that Apple TV Plus needs now is a huge subscriber base to stand strong.

The Apple TV Plus will be available via the Apple TV app. The streaming service will be based on a subscription model allowing users to watch ad-free content. The pricing plan is still a mystery.

