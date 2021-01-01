You are here: Home Health / Parenting 101; What To Do When You Know Your Child is a PSYCHOPATH.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Toxic people exist all around us whether on your job, in your family, in your home, in your relationships. These people are what I would call sociopaths and psychopaths who cause all manner of havoc in our lives whether you work with them on your job, and are close professional colleagues, or family members, or neighbors, or so-called friends. All of us have known individuals in our professional and personal lives that have done some real damage to us whether psychologically, physically, emotionally, economically and socially, and have also taken away our dreams and opportunities to succeed and be prosperous. But if as a parent, what do you do when you recognize your child may be a psychopath? Or your husband a psychopath? Or wife?

I’m here to warn you about sociopaths and psychopaths walking among us, many of whom wear sheep’s clothing but inwardly are ravenous wolves bent on destroying you or manipulating other people , events, or situations around you to cause your demise. Many of the world’s most infamous serial killers developed psychopathy in their childhood. Some of you are dealing with sociopaths in your family. Some of your children are sociopaths. Many of you are dealing with sociopathic coworkers right now who are trying to get you terminated from your place of employment. Others of you are dealing with family members who have perpetually ruined your reputation among other people in the family. You may have moved on with your life but every time you visit with family members whether for Thanksgiving or family reunion, certain people have a stank attitude towards you or act like they can’t speak to you even though you’ve never personally harmed them in any way.

There are psychopaths and sociopaths walking around in our neighborhoods who are responsible for the majority of violent crimes being committed. Were it not for the police forces, these sociopaths and psychopaths among us would destroy the entire area with violent and heinous crimes, which include crimes against children. There would be far more violent sexual assaults against women and children. There would be far more pedophiles raping children. Sociopaths and psychopaths continue to multiply in this barbaric, and white supremacist environment often being protected by the society itself.

Sociopathy and psychopathy are areas of social and mental illnesses that cannot be cured. Unfortunately, any form of Westernized religion tends to enhance the behavioral traits of a psychopath and sociopath. Although every sociopath is not a serial killer, I am convinced that every psychopath end up committing murder at some point in their lives assuming they grow to full maturity. Some psychopaths end up dying as children. Therefore, many child psychopaths never get the opportunity to commit murder of another human being.

Are psychopaths born? Can psychopathy be seen in the brains of newborns? There is a possibility that psychopathy can be identified, measured, and seen on the brain scans of newborns. However, psychopathy usually develops during early childhood. How do you know your child is a psychopath? Is your boss or colleague a sociopath? Do you have family members that exhibit traits of psychopathy and sociopathy?

Here is a list of behavioral patterns of psychopaths:

1. All psychopaths are pathological liars.

2. Psychopaths often use manipulation to their advantage.

3. Psychopaths are controlling.

4. Psychopaths have no empathy for other people’s pain, and the harm they inflict upon others whether animal or human.

5. Psychopaths have no conscience for the harm they inflict upon others whether animal or human.

6. All psychopaths are physically, emotionally, mentally, and verbally abusive to others.

7. All psychopaths are sexually abusive whether to children or adults.

8. Psychopaths are cunning.

9. They can imitate a range of emotions but can’t feel them.

10. They have no regret for the harm they inflict upon others whether animal or human.

11. The majority of psychopaths are serial killers and serial rapists.

There is only one difference between a psychopath versus a sociopath: Conscience .

The psychopath has no conscience while the sociopath has little conscience. The sociopath has the ability to feel other people’s pain but only to a certain extent. I’ve worked with sociopaths on quite a few jobs. I currently work with a sociopath who has been manipulating the store manager and other coworkers against me. My paralegal career was destroyed by sociopaths.

In November of 2016, I began my paralegal internship at a black-owned law firm in Downtown Atlanta. Stewart, Seay & Felton was one of the top law firms in the city, and I was proud that I had landed an internship with this firm. Within the first two weeks of my internship, I was happy and thought this is my great opportunity to shine. Therefore, I’m not going to do anything to mess up this opportunity that I’ve been given. The Office Manager as well as the other paralegals did a wonderful job pretending they were glad to have me there. However, in the third week of my internship, a paralegal named Amber suddenly stopped talking to me after having been friendly with me during the first couple of weeks of my internship. Several months later, I found out why Amber suddenly stopped speaking to me. It was strange because prior to Amber refusing to talk to me, her, me, and another intern named Felicia had some very great conversations and even went out for lunch together on two separate occasions. One day, Amber even offered to pay for not only my lunch but Felicia’s.

In January of 2017, I was offered a permanent position with the firm as a Personal Injury Paralegal. But things became progressively worse between myself and the other paralegals.

After Amber suddenly stopped speaking to me, her and Felicia would continue going out for lunch together, which made me feel left out. Amber and Felicia excluded me from their group, and I often felt alone in an office full of people. Suddenly, I had been ostracized but I didn’t know why. I remember how Amber and Felicia would often sneak out of the office to meet up for lunch. Felicia was very sneaky. Felicia didn’t even tell me that the Office Manager wanted to get rid of me. I found out later that Felicia had been offered a permanent position with the firm pending my termination from the firm. I also knew that Felicia had a problem with me, but she kept it to herself. She was very good at masking her true feelings.

There was one attorney at the firm named Cynthia McKinley. Her and I had conversations. She really was the only person that I felt I could talk to considering I’d been ostracized by the other paralegals. For over six months, I worked directly with a sociopath who was the lead paralegal in the Personal Injury Department while she manipulated the Office Manager and other employees against me.

One day, I realized that the reason Amber stopped speaking to me was the old man who had a cubicle directly behind mine. In fact, I was strategically seated in front of that man so he could watch me. A gossiping old man told Amber that she shouldn’t talk to me, and she stopped talking to me. Before that happened, Amber would always stop at my desk, and we’d have meaningful conversations. There was genuine camaraderie between me, Amber, and the old man until Amber stopped speaking to me.

One day, I asked Amber if we could have a conversation. I think it was at the end of the day when her and I had a meeting during which time I asked her, “Why did you stop talking to me? We used to have conversations and, then all of a sudden, you just stopped talking to me.” She said that she was not obligated to speak to me. We talked further about other issues. At some point, she finally admitted that someone told her to stop talking to me. Immediately, I knew it was the old man. I asked her, “Was it him?” She said that she wasn’t going to tell me who told her to stop talking to me. I asked her a few more questions, and she wasn’t very forthcoming in her answers.

That old man had sabotaged my professional relationship with Amber in only a short period of time. In fact, anyone in that office could’ve told Amber to stop talking to me. It could’ve also been Felicia who told Amber that she shouldn’t talk to me. But I figured it was the old man because of a previous comment he made to Amber one day telling her that Haitians are crazy. As soon as he said that, I turned around in my cubicle and told him that I’m not Haitian. He never refuted what I said. After he made the comment about Haitians, I lost respect for him. What made the situation worse is the fact that the old man could hear everything I said because he sat directly behind me in a cubicle. He would tell his daughter who was the Office Manager about my conversations. I know he told his daughter many things I’ve said while I was talking on my cell phone. Amber and the old man would talk shit about me behind my back. The lead paralegal, Cheryl Henderson and Amber seemed to become best friends overnight although they were clearly enemies when I first arrived at the firm. Amber did not want to tell me that it was the old man who told her to stop talking to me. After repeatedly asking her whether it was he who told her to stop talking to me, Amber never admitted that it was the old man. But I knew. I think Amber may have been afraid for her job and career had she told me the truth. I don’t believe they would’ve terminated her. However, she decided that she was not going to confess.

One day, Cheryl Henderson and I had an altercation, which ended up being my last day at the firm. The Office Manager terminated my employment on June 30, 2017 citing poor work performance. But this sociopath hired me in January of 2017 after telling me that I was doing a wonderful job for the firm, and she was pleased with me. Therefore, she was offering me a position with the firm paying $31,000 annually.

On the day of my termination, the Office Manager called me into her office and told me to close the door behind me. She asked what happened between Cheryl and me. I explained how I didn’t like the way Cheryl spoke to me in a rude manner, and I told Cheryl, “Please don’t ever speak to me like that again.” One thing that I don’t like about working with a bunch of black women is together they’re too petty, and if they can’t control you, they often begin talking shit about you to other people. I knew how Cheryl felt about me. I knew that Cheryl didn’t want me there, and she made sure to get me fired from the firm. It didn’t help that Cheryl and the Office Manager were also friends.

While rubbing my termination in my face, the Office Manager informed me that Georgia is an at-will state and, therefore, she has the right to terminate my employment, as if I didn’t already know. But what the bitch didn’t know is that although she had the right to terminate my employment, was the termination legal? The Georgia Department of Labor ended up approving my unemployment benefits, because according to the State of Georgia, poor work performance is not a legal reason to terminate someone’s employment!

Not only was I bullied by the lead paralegal, Cheryl Henderson but I was also ostracized and discriminated against by the old man who was the father of one of the firm’s partners named L. Chris Stewart. That old nigga also made it easy for his daughter who was the Office Manager to terminate my employment. Ultimately, the decision to fire me came down to L. Chris Stewart. The Office Manager told her brother, Chris a bogus claim about how I failed to fax a police accident report to a law firm for a former client. The client was represented by Stewart, Seay & Felton until he fired the firm. He had an automobile accident in the Camp Creek area in Atlanta, but later fired Stewart, Seay & Felton several days prior to me obtaining the accident report. Furthermore, the police officer who had written up the report went on vacation, but didn’t upload the accident report into the police database prior to going on vacation. This means I could not access the report via the website for several days. The old man had to physically go to the police station and obtain a copy of the accident report. The Office Manager claimed that I waited too late to fax the accident report to the law firm whose services their former client had obtained days prior.

Furthermore, the client fired Stewart, Seay & Felton because he was frustrated. He didn’t have the money to get his vehicle out of impound. You don’t need the accident report to get your vehicle out of impound. You only need money. I don’t think you need your driver’s license, but you need some form of identification or the ticket itself. Yet, Stewart, Seay & Felton made me the scapegoat for everything that went wrong. I had no control over when the accident report was available via the database. I had no part in the client firing Stewart, Seay & Felton and obtaining legal representation elsewhere. But that didn’t matter to the Office Manager and the lead paralegal, Cheryl Henderson. I was made the scapegoat. The Officer Manager even told me that I was the blame, and that I should take responsibility. Looking back, I realize it was all bullshit to cover up their obvious dislike for me, and their discrimination against me. The Office Manager told me to my face that I did not fit the culture of the firm and, therefore, this would be my last day working for this firm. She meant I was not black enough! That was code for “You’re not part of the Black American culture.” But bitch, I am black! I’ve been black and Negro and whatever white-invented names they gave to the descendants of slaves! I’ve been Black American all my life! My family has never owned slaves! My family were the slaves, from sun up to sun down! The Officer Manager was so proud to tell me that her family owned slaves, and this is why niggas like her and her entire progeny will always be a detriment to people like me. These people really are sociopaths.

I’m going to let y’all in on a secret about these old black sociopaths: they are some of the most messy and wicked people in the Black Diaspora. You would think that old age would make them wise but it doesn’t. Most of these old niggas have a strong slave mentality. Many old men like the Office Manager’s father having come out of the Civil Rights Era were not like John Lewis, Malcolm X, Medgar Evers, Jesse Jackson, and Martin Luther King, Jr. who actually stood up as men and took a physical beating at times while marching for equal protection, civil rights, and job opportunities. Even then, taking a physical beating from another man while proclaiming a message of nonviolence doesn’t make you heroic. Sacrifice doesn’t make you heroic. There are times when violence must be met with violence. Violence is justified whenever violence is being committed against you.

During the civil rights movement, many black men were afraid for their lives, and knew there was a strong possibility they would be killed or lynched at any given time. The 1960s gave birth to black nationalism. Black nationalist groups like the Black Panther Party weren’t strong enough to go to war with America and its government. They didn’t have any international influence, economic or political power. Black nationalism came under attack by J. Edgar Hoover who was the Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation until his death in 1972. His operation called COINTELPRO had launched a series of attacks against black nationalist groups to destabilize, neutralize, and destroy the spirit of black nationalism and kill the idea of complete liberation for Black Americans. Hoover didn’t want a Black Messiah, and he succeeded in destroying the ideas that could possibly give birth to a liberated population such as Black Americans.

Many old niggas like the old man coming out of the Civil Rights Era were too afraid to go toe to toe with the KKK and other white supremacist groups that routinely lynched black people all over the country but they didn’t mind going toe to toe with a black woman. They’ll whip a black woman’s ass quick, but won’t touch a white supremacist! Old niggas like him were too busy trying to convince his enemies to love him. Old niggas like him were begging his enemies to be accepted in society as their equals. Old niggas like him were telling the white man how much of a man he was while wearing signs on his front side and back saying, “I Am A Man.” But when it came time to go to jail or catch an ass whipping like Martin Luther King, John Lewis, and many others, old niggas like him stood back in the cut and watched. Old niggas like him also discriminated against other black people. Old niggas like him discriminated against me–a black female who did him no harm. Old niggas like him think he better than other niggas. This old nigga is arrogant just like his children. One day, I was sitting in his daughter’s office having a conversation when she asked me where I was from. I told her that I had moved from Miami to Atlanta in the mid-1980s. Then, she volunteered information about her family owning slaves in Louisiana, and she seemed rather proud that her family had owned slaves. In fact, the old man and his family are from New Orleans and moved to Atlanta prior to Hurricane Katrina, or it may have been after Hurricane Katrina. They may have relocated to Atlanta long before Hurricane Katrina. I might be wrong. The old man could’ve moved from New Orleans to Atlanta where his children may have been born.

Another secret about old niggas living today is that many of them are pedophiles. The old man who sat behind me in a cubicle for over six months doesn’t strike me as a pedophile. But many old niggas coming out of the Civil Rights Era like him had free reign with pre-teen and teenage girls when they were grown and ashy, looking old as dirt even at age 25. They didn’t have to worry about statutory rape and child molestation laws. Many old niggas living today have gotten away with raping and molesting young girls and children. Older men are usually attracted to girls and younger women.

In the Civil Rights Era, it was far more socially acceptable for old niggas to hook up with pre-teen and teenage girls. Back then, a man could be in his 30s and be able to marry a 15-year-old girl. Even if he was 40 years old, he could still wed a girl who was 15. A young man in his 20s could also wed a girl at 10 if he impregnated her.

The laws were later changed making the age of consent 16 in most states. However, that didn’t stop men from raping and molesting children and teenage girls. In the 1980s, 90s, and 2000s, older men in their 20’s, 30’s, and 40’s would pick up their teenage girlfriends from high school.

There are many psychopaths and sociopaths that exist among us. They act like the rest of us. They show emotion like the rest of us. They go to work like the rest of us. They have families like the rest of us. They pay their taxes and bills. They go grocery shopping. They give to charitable organizations. They go on vacation. Many of them are doctors, nurses, lawyers, school teachers, preachers, politicians, managers, etc. Often, sociopaths and psychopaths manipulate their way into higher positions. They are likely to cheat on exams because they’re pathological liars! They often manipulate people around them, much like moving chess pieces around on the board. They’re very good at feigning emotions although the psychopath doesn’t feel emotions like the rest of us. The psychopath does not have empathy for the pain they inflict upon others. The sociopath has very little conscience for the pain they cause others.

Disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein is the classic example of a sociopath. In fact, Weinstein was called the dream killer by many of his victims. This man was responsible for destroying the careers of many women. He is the typical predator of women who used his power and influence throughout Hollywood to sexually assault women and force many of his victims into sexual deviancy. When these women did not comply with his demands for sex, he would often berate them and tell them that they’ll never work in Hollywood. Weinstein was verbally, emotionally, psychologically, and sexually abusive to women. This man deserves every second of what he’s currently going through. He deserves to be locked up behind prison bars for the rest of his natural life. I hope Weinstein didn’t murder anyone, because sociopaths also kill. But not all sociopaths are murderers and rapists. All serial killers, serial rapists, and mass murderers are psychopaths.

We live in a nation filled with psychopaths and sociopaths. As a concerned citizen living in this reality, I must warn you. Your child could be a psychopath or sociopath. Your mother could be a psychopath or sociopath. We must protect ourselves from these monsters among us, because God is not protecting us from them. Law enforcement officials can only do so much. They’re overwhelmed by the mass killings, and the amount of sexual crimes committed against women and children. The majority of violent crimes committed in all states come from the hands of psychopaths and sociopaths, many of whom are repeat offenders!

I’m prepared to do whatever is physically within my power to protect myself from sociopaths and psychopaths that live among us. However, that may be impossible because these monsters are everywhere!

Written by Alberta Parish