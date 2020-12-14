30-day Fitness Challenge For Fitness Fanatics.
(ThyBlackMan.com) Are you planning to attend an important event in the following month and wanted to look slimmer on that day? Are you’re clothes not fitting you enough now? Or are you someone who just desires to turn into a healthier lifestyle?
Maybe it’s time to challenge yourself in the next 30 days. With the right goal and motivation, you’ll find yourself back in shape in no time. But before you proceed, here are some tips you that may help you succeed in your fitness challenge:
Create goals. With this 30-day fitness challenge, our main goal is to create a habit of exercising and working out. To add motivation to it, set your own personal goals. For example, you wanted to lose weight, set a specific pounds you want to lose from your current weight. Be specific and realistic as well.
Set an alarm. Because this will be a new routine for you, you may need to set an alarm to remind you to work out. Set the alarm for at least 1 hour earlier from your usual wake up time. Make sure that you wouldn’t compromise any important task you need to do in the morning.
Find a fitness buddy. As they always say, “Two is better than one.” This is especially true in reaching your fitness goals. You may even find it more fun and less tiring. Invite your friends, your partner, or even your kids if you have one and make it a family fitness goal.
Stretch and cool down. It is a must to do a warm-up first. Doing some stretching before working out will help you increase your blood rate which will make you more energized. Aside from that, it will prevent you from any possible injuries as this will reduce muscular tension and improves overall functional performance. It is also important to take rest days to help your muscles relax and relieve muscle aches.
Don’t put pressure on yourself. Enjoy what you are doing. Play upbeat songs to pump up your energy levels if needed. While you need to monitor progress, don’t feel bad if you see no difference. Focus on your goal and be happy with the gradual process.
Are you ready?
|Day 1
5 push-ups
20 squats
1-minute plank
|Day 2
5 push-ups
20 lunges
1-minute plank
|Day 3
20 lunges
15 crunches
5 jumping jacks
|Day 4
25 squats
20 crunches
5 jumping jacks
|Day 5
REST DAY
|Day 6
10 push-ups
25 squats
1-minute plank
|Day 7
10 push-ups
25 lunges
1-minute plank
|Day 8
25 lunges
20 crunches
10 jumping jacks
|Day 9
30 squats
25 crunches
10 jumping jacks
|Day 10
REST DAY
|Day 11
15 push-ups
30 squats
2-minute plank
|Day 12
15 push-ups
20 lunges
1-minute plank
|Day 13
30 lunges
25 crunches
15 jumping jacks
|Day 14
35 squats
30 crunches
15 jumping jacks
|Day 15
REST DAY
|Day 16
20 push-ups
35 squats
2-minute plank
|Day 17
20 push-ups
25 lunges
2-minute plank
|Day 18
35 lunges
30 crunches
20 jumping jacks
|Day 19
40 squats
35 crunches
20 jumping jacks
|Day 20
REST DAY
|Day 21
25 push-ups
40 squats
3-minute plank
|Day 22
25 push-ups
30 lunges
3-minute plank
|Day 23
40 lunges
35 crunches
25 jumping jacks
|Day 24
45 squats
40 crunches
25 jumping jacks
|Day 25
REST DAY
|Day 26
30 push-ups
45 squats
3-minute plank
|Day 27
30 push-ups
35 lunges
3-minute plank
|Day 28
45 lunges
40 crunches
30 jumping jacks
|Day 29
50 squats
45 crunches
30 jumping jacks
|Day 30
Congratulations! You made it!
Crunches: This exercise focuses on the abdominal muscles and is a great exercise to burn calories in the body. It also helps improve posture and increases muscle flexibility in targeted areas.
Push-ups: It is an effective exercise in strengthening and building upper body muscles. It targets the shoulders, triceps, and pectoral muscles. This is the kind of exercise with lesser risks for injuries as this can be performed every day.
Lunges: The counterpart of push-ups, lunges target the muscles on the lower part of your body. It works in maintaining the buttocks and legs in shape.
Plank: Planking is one of the best exercises as this focuses on your core strength. It also helps in reducing back pain and keeping a strong support on the spinal column. You can do a variation of planks if you find the standard plank too easy.
Jumping jacks: This is a cardio exercise that helps keep your heart healthy. It is a great exercise and a great full-body workout as well.
To make it more effective, incorporate other healthy lifestyles such as consuming enough servings of protein-riched foods, fruits, and vegetables on your diet and getting proper hydration. You may also modify and alternate routines if you think your muscles are aching.
Staff Writer; Ellie Carter