You are here: Home Health / Resistance Band Chest Exercises.

Resistance Band Chest Exercises.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) There is a reason why you hear resistance bands all the time: they are so versatile that they can be used in many ways to target specific body parts. Resisting muscle contractions with resistance bands is a great way to build endurance and increase your bench press. When done correctly, resistance bands can also target your core and prevent injury.

The key to a good workout is to pick out a circuit that you can complete in less than 10 minutes. If you’re short on time, focus on one muscle group at a time, and add rest and recovery in between each exercise. When it comes to working the chest, both a weight-focused and a volume-focused routine are better than a fat-burning routine because they focus on developing a particular strength that will increase your speed and capacity at a single workout.

Listed below are some of the best chest workouts you can do at home using a resistance band.

Resistance Band Chest Press

If you can’t bear to do simple chest presses on your own, use a resistance band. For light chest presses, use the band as a tight, narrow loop around your chest with the ends tucked inside your armpits. For moderate chest presses, extend the band wide, with a large part of the band wrapped around your torso, with the ends looped over your hands. For heavy chest presses, use a wide band with no ending over your chest with the ends tucked inside your armpits. For extended chest presses, you should use a band that wraps from the back of your neck to your bottom rib cage, with a portion of the band (but not the ends) hanging from each side of your chest. This method will make the whole band much less limiting for larger-chested people.

Bench Press

The bench press is not only a good exercise for the chest, it is safe and works really well. The combination of challenging reps and progressively more extreme loads help to develop your chest. The number of reps you do during the initial set helps to prevent potential injuries as well. To increase the difficulty of your chest exercises, use a resistance band, and accomplish successfully up to 4 to 6 reps. You can tie the band to bench legs or you can place it under your back and can pull the two sides up overhead.

Resistance Band Push-Ups

Push-ups are easy and require only your body weight as a tool to assist you. For the push-up, all you need to do is to hold the resistance band keeping it wrapped around your back while keeping your head in a position in which your shoulders and your upper arms are parallel and form a straight line. You should be able to maintain a straight line, your body weight should be evenly distributed over your arms and back, and your grip should be firm, without any slackness in it. This resistance band chest exercise is quick, easy, and really fun. Best of all, the more you do it, the better you’ll get at doing them.

Resistance bands allow you to engage the chest muscles and work your upper body muscles at the same time. You don’t have to run out and buy a set of heavy dumbbells to work your upper body, you can get started with a resistance band.

Choosing resistance bands over dumbbells

If you are considering using resistance bands for chest workouts, here are some things to keep in mind. Determining your exercises is just the first step towards getting great results. A good set of exercises will help you get the best results.

Chest exercises can be intimidating for people that are not accustomed to exercising at a gym. Resistance band training is easy to try at home and, with its simple, natural movements, will be just as effective at building muscle as traditional exercises. As you increase your level of difficulty, you’ll also increase your chance of injury. The safety of exercising at home cannot be understated. These exercises are very safe and pose no risk to the spine.

Staff Writer; Corey Shaw

Have any Tech Tips? News? Hit up our Tech Guru at; CoreyS@ThyBlackMan.com