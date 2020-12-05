You are here: Home Ent. / Hyrule Warriors: Age Of Calamity – My Review.

Hyrule Warriors: Age Of Calamity – My Review.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Recently, I first played The Demo Version of The highly anticipated sequel to the first Hyrule Warriors game and also serves as a prequel that takes place 100 years before the events of “Breath Of The Wild” called “Hyrule Warriors: Age Of Calamity”

Note: While playing a demo of the game, I purchased the full version of the game on my Switch just a few days before its official release.

Hyrule Warriors: Age Of Calamity or as I refer to the game as Zelda Musou 2 is the very first Zelda game that I have played in so many years since the last Zelda game I actually played was for The Original Game Boy called “Zelda: Link’s Awakening” which is also a classic Zelda game in its own right.

My history with Musou (Japanese for Hack N’ Slash) games dates back to when I used to be a heavy player of The Original Warriors Orochi games that came out on The Sony PlayStation 2 back in the mid-2000s. For me personally, playing those games made me fell in love and appreciate the hack n’ slash genre of video games despite haters of that genre calling those type of games “boring and repetitive”.

Here are things that I like about the game.

Diverse Cast Of Characters – I have always been a fan of video games with a very diverse cast of characters to choose from because it makes the game more enjoyable and fun to play than rather playing video games with the same old tiresome trope of making a selection between a cast of all white characters. The cast of characters in this game are Link and Zelda (two of the most iconic characters in video game history), then you have other characters that you have to unlock by completing their specific missions like dark skinned characters like Daruk & Urbosa (my personal favorite in this game), female martial arts expert in Impa, fish like girl in Mipha, & birdman like character in Revali.

Divine Beasts – Another thing I absolutely love about this game is the usage of these big mega beasts that players can ride on and attack enemies with called “Divine Beasts”. My personal favorite Divine Beast to use in this game is what I like to call “The Divine Beast Of Fire” that launches these extremely and massively powerful fire attacks that incinerates hordes of enemies within seconds and that was really Such Good Shit!!!

Graphics & Gameplay – Another thing that I absolutely love about this game is the amazing 2.5D graphics in the character models and the phenomenal gameplay that makes you feel like you’re inside of the video game watching all the action unfold during the stage. The cool thing about the gameplay in particular is that there are 18 playable characters in the game that have their own unique combos, special attacks, and super moves that dish out extremely massive amounts of punishment onto your enemies which makes the game in my personal opinion even more fun and enjoyable to play without you feeling bored because alongside the main quests, there’s also side quests that you can do to get specific armors, shields, weapons, and items just in case you want to take a break from the very long grind with the hacking n’ slashing that comes with the main quests.

Note: This game is the highest selling game in the 20+ year history of The Warriors Gaming Franchise. It sold over 3 million copies within a week of its release.

The Conclusion – Hyrule Warriors: Age Of Calamity a very fun and enjoyable game and even though it’s a hack n’ slash game, but at the end of the day, it’s still a Zelda game. I absolutely give this game a thumbs up because it’s Such Good Shit!! Definitely my second favorite video game of 2020.

Staff Writer; Kwame Shakir (aka Joe D.)