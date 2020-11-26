Weekly Columns / You are here: Home Opinion / Galaxy Tab Active 3 Features That Make a Great Rugged Tablet.

Galaxy Tab Active 3 Features That Make a Great Rugged Tablet.

(ThyBlackMan.com) More ruggedly designed, the Galaxy Tab Active 3 is Samsung’s new rugged tablet with an exterior design that adds shock-absorbing characteristics to prevent damage from rough handling and drops. In addition to the IP68 rated S Pen, the Galaxy Tab Active 3 comes with a removable battery. This tablet also comes with 4G LTE connectivity, which can provide a fast and reliable connection.

The Active 3 runs on the Android 10 operating system and supports Samsung DEX which allows you to use the tablet with an additional display. By connecting to DEX, you can easily make it work as a desktop and can access everything on a bigger screen.

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 3 specifications

It sports an 8-inch PLS TFT LCD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels. It comes with a Samsung Exynos 9810 Octa-core processor with 4GB of RAM.

The tablet offers 64/128GB of internal storage, which is further expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card slot. On the back, there is a 13-megapixel rear camera with an LED flash, and on the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie camera. The device comes with a fingerprint sensor, and it is fueled by a 5050mAh user-replaceable battery.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11, GPS, USB 3.1 Gen 1, and Pogo Pin. The tablet measures 126.8 x 213.8 x 9.9mm, and weighs 426 grams (Wi-Fi) / 429 grams (LTE).

Galaxy Tab Active 3 features

Photos and Video Calling: The Galaxy Tab Active 3 has a 13MP pixel rear camera which apart from taking good quality pictures also scans documents and labels. The front camera which is a 5MP lens is good for video calls.

Augmented Reality Services: Companies buying Active 3 for their employees can choose AR services like remote training to train their teams. The device supports Google ARCore which is a software development kit for developers building AR applications.

Active Key: The Active features a quick access button on its side edge allowing instant access to programs and applications that people often use. The feature can be used for emergency contact, PTT, and scanning.

Barcode and NFC ready: The Galaxy Tab Active 3’s camera is well optimized for barcode scanning and it helps businesses, especially retail outlets manage their inventory easily. The device also supports NFC which makes it a suitable candidate to be placed at kiosks.

Sensitive Touch: For those who are required to wear gloves given the work conditions, can enable this Touch Sensitivity option and the tablet will register touch feedback without any problem. The users won’t have to take the gloves off any time as long as they are wearing normal thin gloves.

IP68 Certified S Pen: Those wearing hard or thick gloves can use an S Pen which is IP68 certified. This means the S-Pen can register input even when it’s raining or there’s too much dust. This feature is definitely going to make the lives of courier delivery agents and construction workers easier.

High Performance: Now when smartphones use 8GB to 16GB of RAM, it is crucial for tablets to have at least 4GB of RAM as 2GB RAM is slower in most cases, especially when using network-based apps and hardware attachments. Samsung has added 4GB RAM to the Galaxy Tab Active 3 and has also brought Exynos 9810 processor which is fast and performs better than many other chips from rivals.

Overall, the Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 3 is aimed towards delivering a better user experience to enterprise customers. The device was first launched in Europe and Asia and is set to be available in other regions across the world in the coming months.

Staff Writer; Corey Shaw

Have any Tech Tips? News? Hit up our Tech Guru at; CoreyS@ThyBlackMan.com