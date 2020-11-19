Misc. / You are here: Home Education / How Can Kids and Teens Benefit from Trivia Board Games?

How Can Kids and Teens Benefit from Trivia Board Games?

(ThyBlackMan.com) Trivia board games are no longer meant to be played only on Friday nights or over long weekends. Your kids have a lot to benefit from such games as they teach them the basics of teamwork, winning strategies, patience, perseverance, and how to lose gracefully. Besides improving their vocabulary, board games benefit kids by developing their brains.

Board games are great learning aids, and here are some great ways that board games benefit your kids:

Kids Benefit from Early Learning

Even the simplest of board games are beneficial for your kids as they help them count better, identify colors correctly, help improve dexterity while handling cards or pieces across the game board. More importantly, kids learn to wait their turn and understand the importance of following rules, which help them think beyond their living rooms.

Suitable for the Older Kids and Teens too

Board games are beneficial for small kids; they work wonders for older kids and teens by promoting healthy brain development. Strategy games are known to work on the brain’s frontal lobes, which are responsible for executive function skills such as making the right decisions, astute planning, and the ability to organize efficiently.

Help Develop Language Skills

School-aged kids work on their language skills without even realizing it when engrossed in a trivia board game. Besides developing their vocabulary, the kids get to improve their spelling skills as well.

Who knows which kid will turn out to be the next Spellathon winner? Kids can also improve their reading comprehension as such games call for remembering several bits of information at once. Playing board games also helps them enhance their memory power.

Sharper Focus

It is a proven fact that trivia board games improve a kid’s attention span as they have to spend a long time without outside interruptions to finish a game successfully. Whenever you sit with your kids for a board game, make sure they sit and complete the game without the TV or mobile phone diverting their attention. Board games help develop the kids’ brains to focus better and avoid distractions.

Understanding the Importance of Teamwork

Understanding the value of teamwork helps your kids understand the importance of cooperating with others to complete a task. Teaming up and working together is something kids will do throughout their lives when they grow up.

What better way to start than with trivia board games that make them understand the value of teamwork and how beneficial it can be. Kids can team up with their siblings or form mixed teams with adults, which gives them a sense of importance and responsibility.

Board Games an Alternative to Grounding

Board games are a great way to prevent your kids’ grounding for whatever minor misdemeanor you think they have committed. Playing a board game is better than being sent to your room for the rest of the day.

Board games help strengthen parent-child relationships and help increase frustration tolerance in children. Kids learn to be graceful losers and don’t pout after losing but play with new vigor to win the next round.

Great for Soothing Anxiety

You no longer have to worry about your kids’ anxiety as board games will teach them how to make friendships easily. Trivia games are structured in such a way that they promote interpersonal relationships with siblings and peers. Kids learn how to make friends by striking up instant conversations. Guessing games are suitable for kids as they set them thinking.

Being Graceful Losers

As mentioned earlier, learning to be a graceful loser early in life is essential for shaping a kid’s future. Besides increasing frustration tolerance, trivial games teach kids how to play by the rules, for which they need to hone their skills. Kids become more resilient each time they lose and come back with renewed vigor. You’ll be happy to notice that your kid no longer gets agitated when picking a losing card.

The Best Way to Unplug

Trivia games are great at diverting the kids from the TV and phone screens. As you don’t need technology to play these games, they remain engaging yet straightforward enough to hold the attention of your kids. Board games are the best entertainers during holidays and, more importantly, during the current COVID pandemic that forces everyone to remain indoors most of the time.

Summing it Up

With parents finding it rather difficult to strike the right balance between digital and real-life and social distancing restrictions complicating things further, board games are the best stress-busters. Board games promote emotional connection and better bonding amongst the family.

