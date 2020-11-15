Weekly Columns / You are here: Home Opinion / These Apple Watch Series 6 Features Make Working Out More Fun.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Apple is shaking things up with the most recent update to the Apple Watch. The Apple Watch Series 6 looks less obtrusive thanks to the slimmed-down bezel and revamped design. Also, it is available in many color options and has a better-looking design than the cheaper Apple Watch SE. Apart from the design and colors, the fitness tracking features of the Apple Watch 6 make it stand out and make work out even more fun.

SpO2 Sensor

The heart oxygen saturation (SpO2) sensor technology was developed in research laboratories and has been extensively evaluated in clinical trials. The Apple Watch Series 6 will track your oxygen saturation levels (SpO2) during your workout and offer real-time feedback and recommend activities to help you meet your fitness goals.

Physical fitness is only a part of the equation when it comes to health and well-being. The smartwatch tracks a lot of information that will help users understand their overall well-being and monitors their fitness levels throughout the day. The SpO2 feature is not available in the Watch SE.

In the Watch Series 6, the SpO2 sensor emits light from a red LED. The 15-second test can give you a clear picture of the blood oxygen level in your body. The results can be found in the Apple Health app.

At present, Apple doesn’t recommend anything at the clinical level and doesn’t predict anything with SpO2 data. However, the company has released several studies that could pave the way for a system similar to Afib detection. If that happens, the next Apple Watch could bring an alert based system or probably more data about your overall fitness.

Electrocardiogram

The ECG app on Apple Watch Series 6 isn’t new, but it is useful. It works much like a regular ECG and measures the activity of your heart in order to detect heart rhythm abnormalities. Apple’s ECG tool uses Series 6’s built-in sensor. This sensor is FDA-approved and able to accurately detect a variety of heart conditions. Apple also did a great job ensuring that the sensor is accurate. It can detect potential heart conditions like atrial fibrillation (AFib).

However, you have to make sure that you let your doctor or cardiologist know about this app. That way, you can be sure that it’s safe for you to use, and the ECG is just as accurate as Apple says it is. So, if you want to take advantage of the ECG feature, it’s important to get a doctor’s approval first.

Other Watch Series 6 features

The fitness tracking features of the Apple Watch Series 6 are top-notch. The ‘challenge a friend’ initiative is fun and is something that everyone can enjoy. It pushes you to burn more calories in a competitive setting where your friends and family members can be incredibly motivating. The best thing about this feature is that the system adjusts goals based on each individual’s fitness levels.

Apple has also revamped the Activity app which is now known as the Fitness app and brings all the activities and data in one place. The good thing is that the company has kept health-related data separate and to access sleep, heart rate, and SpO2 data, one needs to check the Apple Health app. This may seem like an inconvenience to those who prefer everything in one place, but that’s not a trade-off.

The Fitness app shows a lot of information including data about exercise, steps, running pace, stand time, VO2 Max, and walking pace. The app also suggests whether you are declining or improving in terms of performance. You can also check how you perform compared with the previous day or month.

