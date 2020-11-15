Weekly Columns / You are here: Home Opinion / Here’s how the Xbox Series X improves on Xbox One X.

(ThyBlackMan.com) The Xbox Series X is an absolute beast when it comes to game visuals. With an 8K HDR and 12 teraflops of processing power, the Xbox Series X is no slouch when it comes to getting games looking their best. But as lovely as the Xbox Series X is, its $499.99 price tag can be a tough pill to swallow if you’re looking to upgrade from a high-end PS4 or a slightly less capable Xbox One X.

Xbox Series X uses less power

Tests reveal that the Xbox Series X will help you save more on your electricity bills. The console consumes less energy than the Xbox One X. When these consoles were tested in different use cases, the results were surprising. When you put the Xbox Series X and Xbox One X in sleep mode, they consume 28W and 43W of power respectively. During gameplay, the Xbox Series X consumes 128W power while the Xbox One X uses 52W more which means it uses 180W of power.

When using the menu, the Xbox Series X uses 50W of power while the Xbox One X uses 52W. This may not feel huge, but the gameplay is what makes the key difference as the new console uses very less energy compared to its predecessor. It’s amazing how the new Xbox console is doing so much better than its predecessor on many fronts.

Speed

There’s no doubt about how powerful the Xbox One X is. It is one of the most powerful consoles and has made the market conditions favorable for Microsoft. Now with the new console, Microsoft will strengthen this confidence among buyers. The Xbox Series X when compared with the Xbox One X, the results are surprising. A comparison among three games suggests that the Xbox One X feels three times slower than the Xbox Series X. The tests, as suggested by a Dutch publication, revealed that the time players spend during a game level load is three times more in the Xbox One X. The same games can be played faster on Series X.

For Forza Motorsport 7, the Xbox Series X took only 9.8 seconds while the Xbox One X took 34.6 seconds. Similar results were observed when the performance of these consoles was compared for Doom Eternal and Hitman 2.

Other performance metrics

Cooling

The key reason behind the improved performance of a console lies behind its architecture and design. The internal construction of the Xbox One X was very different from its predecessors which gave it a huge performance bump along with the new hardware system. The design of the Xbox Series X is again different and much more strategic in terms of cooling. The heat is distributed and is passed through channels as a result of the cooling block that also works as a chassis.

Operational Noise

Another important advantage of the design is that the Xbox Series X runs more quietly than the Xbox One X. This doesn’t mean that the latter is noisy, the Series X, even when in full operation produces very less sound.

Gameplay experience – Sound, vision, and more

Unlike the Xbox One X, the Series X features a separate chip for audio that allows developers to experiment with and add more sound effects to games they develop. The difference won’t be noticeable in the existing games, but the newly launched games might bring a more immersive audio experience given the fact that they make use of these new features and make the most of the hardware. For those willing to enjoy the sound might need audio systems capable of handling Dolby Atmos.

Microsoft is using a similar approach for visuals. These factors define how far Microsoft’s Xbox Series X has come and how it improves on one of the company’s most loved consoles – the Xbox One X.

Staff Writer; Corey Shaw

Have any Tech Tips? News? Hit up our Tech Guru at; CoreyS@ThyBlackMan.com