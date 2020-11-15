Weekly Columns / You are here: Home Opinion / Donald Trump Has a Pathway to Victory. You’re About to Learn a Lesson in the ‘Trump Rules’.

Donald Trump Has a Pathway to Victory. You’re About to Learn a Lesson in the ‘Trump Rules’.

(ThyBlackMan.com) First, let me predict that this election is far from over. President Donald Trump will neither give up nor give in. He’ll take the fight to a level no one in American politics has ever seen. I see a clear and reasonable pathway for Trump to overturn the results for a stunning reelection victory that will shock the world. More on that later.

I know Donald J. Trump better than anyone. I’ve been studying him for 40 years. It started when I was a freshman at Columbia University in Manhattan. Trump was 33 years old and well on his way to becoming the king of New York real estate.

By the time I graduated Columbia in 1983, Trump was opening Trump Tower, the most amazing skyscraper in New York. I was hooked. Trump became my mentor, hero and role model. Like every young businessman in New York, I wanted to be like Trump.

I reviewed his every move. Trump was my MBA course. After a while, I knew Trump so well that I could predict his every move. I kept notes. Soon these notes turned into a book — over 300 pages long. And I practiced what I preached. I took these “Trump Rules” and lived them.

Before long, this SOB (son of a butcher) from the wrong side of the tracks, without a dime and without any connections, was living a fairy tale. In short order, I became one of the youngest political candidates in New York state history, one of the youngest TV hosts and anchormen on American TV, a bestselling author, and, soon after that, the media dubbed me “the king of Vegas sports gambling.”

I became a self-made millionaire at 29 and bought a home on the beach in Malibu, California.

I enjoyed remarkable success in multiple careers: politics, business, television, publishing and gambling. Sound familiar? Those are the exact careers of Donald J. Trump.

The “Trump Rules” changed my life.

Why do I tell you all this? First, because my latest book, “Trump Rules,” is being released this week. It could change your life, too, no matter if you hate Trump or love Trump. And whether Trump eventually loses his bid for president or makes the greatest comeback in history and overturns the results of this election, I’ll report the same thing. Donald J. Trump is amazing. He’s more than a person; he’s a living legend. He is one of the most remarkable men to ever walk this planet. And the best is yet to come.

Learning, modeling and living the rules of Trump’s life can be life-changing for anyone, in any career. Love him or hate him, we all have something to learn and gain from these “Trump Rules.”

Now to the main event: the election. Timing isn’t everything in life; it’s the only thing. My timing is perfect. After studying Trump my entire adult life and predicting correctly what comes next, here is my opinion on the presidential election results: We’re all about to get a lesson in the “Trump Rules.”

If you believe Joe Biden has already won, you don’t know Trump like I know Trump. Democrats and the media picked a fight with the wrong guy. They underestimated the wrong guy. Trump isn’t John McCain or Mitt Romney or Jeb Bush.

Sure, the media claims the election is over. Trust me, it’s not. It’s just getting started. Trump is the underdog. But I believe there is a reasonable chance Trump comes out ahead. Donald Trump never gives up or gives in. You’re about to witness a fight that will make Ali vs. Foreman look like an amateur exhibition.

Trump loves coming back from the dead. He considers it the ultimate challenge. Trump is the Road Runner vs. Wile E. Coyote. Beep, beep. No matter how bad it looks, never bet against Trump.

I see a clear path to victory. I know Donald Trump sees it, too. With Alaska in the bag, Trump has 217 electoral votes. With North Carolina in his column within days, Trump has 232. There are many paths to flipping Arizona, Georgia, Nevada or Wisconsin. Any combination of two of those puts Trump at 259. I believe the Supreme Court has tipped its hand. They would rule that any mail-in ballots received after 8 p.m. on Election Day are invalid and must be thrown out. That would give Pennsylvania to Trump and put him at 279. Voila. Trump is president again.

Trust me. I know Trump like no one knows Trump. This election battle for the ages isn’t over. Donald Trump lives his life to make the impossible, possible. Never bet against Trump.

We’re all about to get a priceless lesson in the “Trump Rules.”

P.S. If Trump does eventually lose, then he’ll turn that into a win, too. He’ll start a conservative television network, destroy Fox News and build yet another multibillion-dollar brand. Then he’ll run for president in 2024 and defeat Kamala Harris.

Written by Wayne Allyn Root

