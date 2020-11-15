Best Space Games for PS4 You Probably Missed.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) With it being the most entertaining genre in the video game industry, let’s look back on some of the best space games for PS4 that flew under the radar. Each game is chosen due to its uniquely charming features, so without much ado, here are some PlayStation 4 space games that you should play if you didn’t.

Rebel Galaxy

Defend yourself from all sides, collect galactic resources to rebuild your home planet, upgrade your ship, and kill the invading enemy! While you are fighting mechs in Rebel Galaxy, it’s almost impossible to keep yourself from replaying some of the game’s most iconic moments and giggling maniacally like a little kid. You start out as a lone explorer who is thrown into an alien battle arena. You have to battle against random mechs using your own machine guns and missiles. Visuals and the story-driven campaign make Rebel Galaxy one of the best space games for PS4 you shouldn’t miss.

Kerbal Space Program

It is one of those games you may have heard of a few times on GAF in the past couple of years. In case you’re not familiar, Kerbal Space Program is a wonderful game where you can build and fly the first space program. Players are required to pilot their creation into orbit, and then experiment with their craft to extend their flight time, improve stability, and discover more about the universe. Like many simulations, the game uses numerical algorithms to simulate the flight and behavior of a craft. But unlike many, the flight mechanics in Kerbal Space Program are open-ended. In order to progress in the game, players must complete certain goals, which may take the form of scientific experiments, or building/sailing a craft for other purposes.

Warframe

Warframe follows a player-driven narrative that requires players to take the battle to their enemies with enhanced gameplay and deep customization options. Completing the missions is easy and you can build up your character quickly if you want to spend time on other things, like researching for gear or special cards, etc. Warframe is a free-to-play action role-playing game from Digital Extremes and managed to break the record for the most concurrent players on Steam.

Alien: Isolation

The horror thriller took the genre in some thrilling new directions – setting it in a claustrophobic, mechanical space station populated by mechanical, heavily armed enemies. The game was loved for its atmosphere and carefully crafted survival mechanics. In terms of both look and feel, Alien: Isolation was a technical tour de force, almost at the level of a traditional shooter, but utilizing the uncanny space-station aesthetic and tight control over space, time, and the claustrophobic elements of claustrophobia to great effect. The game is also playable with Oculus Rift virtual reality headset. Which means you could walk around the large, interactive space. Although the game didn’t do well in terms of VR, it still was an ambitious attempt to tackle horror in a VR setting. Alien: Isolation also received the Best VR Game award.

Elite: Dangerous

Elite: Dangerous offers a lot to excite the virtual space aficionado. A whole bunch of additional content for the sci-fi space adventure is worth giving the game a shot. The single-player campaign in Elite: Dangerous was as engaging and surprising as the multiplayer campaigns we have seen in games like Warframe and Star Wars series. The game is stunning and it’s great to strap into your VR headset. The developer Frontier Developments has released some additional content for the game in both paid and free formats, so don’t forget checking it out.

No Man’s Sky

While there’s no hardline story or path-driven objectives in No Man’s Sky, the nature of the space exploration and survival aspects play out in much the same way as they do in other popular space games for PS4. It’s not a big surprise that a game with space exploration and survival as core elements has been adapted for VR. The game’s simple controls and sci-fi visuals provide the perfect environment to let players have more control than they’d have with a game that has a tangible goal.

Staff Writer; Corey Shaw

Have any Tech Tips? News? Hit up our Tech Guru at; CoreyS@ThyBlackMan.com