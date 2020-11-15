Barack Obama Makes Unwelcome Return.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Former President Barack Obama is back in the public eye after spending the last several years in the shadows. During the Trump presidency, Obama has not been in the spotlight, preferring to make high paid speeches and enjoy the lifestyle of the rich and famous.

In recent weeks, the former president turned his attention to politics again, starting with his prime-time speech at the Democratic National Convention. Since then, he has been very vocal in his support of former Vice President Joe Biden, his running mate in two national elections.

Interestingly, the former president made a rather late endorsement of Biden after the nomination contest was already completed. If he were genuinely excited about Biden becoming president, Barack Obama would have given him an early and enthusiastic endorsement.

Clearly, Barack Obama was not the only one who was not excited about Biden. In the campaign, he did not generate any euphoric support because he is a politician with a lackluster 50-year history of loathsome deal making and repeated plagiarism. He only won the nomination because Democrats chose him to prevent a socialist takeover of their party by U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT).

It was not Obama who delivered the so-called election victory to Biden. In the general election against President Donald Trump, Biden received every type of advantage from a huge fundraising edge to a press willing to overlook his scandals and continue their negative coverage of President Trump. Biden was also given tremendous favors from the “Masters of the Universe” who control social media and censored President Trump’s message.

One of the many unfortunate consequences that will occur if Biden is eventually inaugurated as the 46th President of the United States is that Americans will see much more of Barack Obama. He will be heavily involved in shaping a Biden administration. Since Biden is obviously dealing with diminished mental capabilities and is compromised by many scandals, such as those revealed on his son’s laptop, he will be easily manipulated. Therefore, Obama will play a very prominent role in advising and guiding his former vice president.

In recent days, the former president has suddenly become more accessible to the media. In an interview with Gayle King on CBS News, Obama said it was “disappointing” for Republicans to call for an investigation into the 2020 election. Not surprisingly, he said there was “no legal basis” for the lawsuits challenging the election results in numerous states.

Obama hates Trump and wants him to exit the White House at the end of this term, if not sooner. While Obama might not view the lawsuits as credible, the proof of election fraud is growing each day. From questionable election software to affidavits of voting irregularities to state officials not allowing GOP observers to watch the ballots being counted, Trump lawyers have assembled a massive amount of evidence. It is unknown whether it will be enough to award President Trump another four years in the White House; however, at the very least, it should lead to a bi-partisan groundswell of support for substantial election reform in the next session of Congress.

Neither Obama nor Biden will support any type of election reform legislation, as the current systems are rigged to benefit Democrats. Instead, if Biden becomes President, Americans will see higher taxes, open borders, horrible trade deals, more overseas military engagements, an assault on our fossil fuel industry, and the embrace of the most radical legislation in American history, the Green New Deal.

Supporting Biden on the journey toward socialism will be Barack Obama, who is excited about the prospective new administration. Under a prospective Biden administration, Obama will have tremendous influence on policy, appointments and in setting a very progressive agenda.

In his CBS interview, Obama reminded Americans of his great ability to lie. He said that the president and his supporters, “didn’t think there was any fraud going on because they didn’t say anything about it for the first two days.” What a blatant falsehood uttered by a man awfully familiar with deception.

The truth is that President Trump warned Americans for months about the potential abuses with unsolicited mail in ballots. On July 30, 2020 President Trump tweeted, “With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???”

President Trump knew that the system in place for this election would be a disaster. He was right, this election has been a total mess. Ideally, Americans should vote in person on Election Day with photo identification. Instead, in this election, voting started earlier and ended later than in any election in United States history. The problems that resulted were infuriating, but utterly predictable.

Democrats used the Covid-19 pandemic to force this election monstrosity. It may result in President Trump losing, but, at this point, he has every right to pursue all his legal options and investigate the validity of these votes.

Barack Obama is trying to close the books on this election before the massive amount of voter fraud can be authenticated. In his CBS interview, he said that “We’re not above the rules, we’re not above the law, that’s the essence of our democracy.”

Sorry, President Obama, you are being disingenuous once again. America does not have a democracy; we are a constitutional republic. However, he is correct, the rules should apply for everyone, including Democrats.

President Trump and his legal team need to uncover if any election laws were broken. It is imperative for President Trump to pursue this type of investigation because if Joe Biden becomes president, all these investigations will end, and our country will return to politics as usual once again.

Written by Jeff Crouere

Official website; http://twitter.com/jeffcrouere