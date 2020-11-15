Android 11 Has Got Secret Features, Here’s How to Find Them.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Android users, listen up. Google’s new operating system, Android 11 is now available. Along with the most talked about features, there are many secret features in Android 11 that will change the way you use your smartphone. If you have already received the update, here’s how you can find these features on your phone.

Conversations section

One of the most interesting Android 11 features is the new section designed for conversations. This new feature is dedicated to notifications. It makes finding ongoing conversations easier as notifications can be put into separate sections based on the applications they belong to. Another interesting fact about conversations in Android 11 is that the notifications can be prioritized. The feature allows users to pin their favorite contacts at the top so that whenever they receive a message from that person, the notification will be visible in the notification bar.

Pinning apps

Android Nougat brought a very interesting feature that lets you pin apps to the share sheet. Now, the share sheet is the option that pops out when you tap the share icon when you want to share something like a file, video, or images. The share sheet brings a lot of options to share content – Bluetooth, chat apps, email apps, etc. The Nougat update allows users to pin apps to the top of the sheet so they can quickly tap the option without having to go through a list. Google removed that option from Android 10. The feature now returns with Android 11 and can be found in the same share sheet area. All you have to do is to tap the ‘Pin’ option to pin an app to the sheet.

Bubbles

One of the most attractive Android 11 features is Bubbles. The notification system has been in development for quite a long time now. The feature required apps to support Bubbles notifications, and that didn’t happen when the feature was released. With Android 11, Google has confirmed that its Messages app will support Bubbles notifications. To use this feature, go to Settings and open the app notifications option. There you will find the Bubbles option to enable it.

Picture-in-picture window

This feature is not new to Android as it’s been already implemented and polished in previous Android updates. However, Google has now added support for a custom picture-in-picture window. While you can move the floating window from one place to another on your Android phone’s screen, there’s a fair chance that you may want to resize the window in case you want to continue to run the other apps simultaneously. To try it, you can open Google Maps or a YouTube video and return to the home screen. You will see a floating window which you can now resize by tapping on its corners and dragging its sides.

Native screen recorder

If you were waiting for the screen recorder for your Android phone, the wait is over. If you have previously used third-party apps to record all the activities happening on your phone, you probably already know how important this feature is. And if you don’t know, a screen recorder lets you help record anything on your screen – for example, how to change a setting or maybe you want to share an in-game video clip with friends. This feature lets you do that. So how do you find it? It’s simple. This secret feature in Android 11 is hidden by default, but you can enable it by opening the quick setting toggle.

Notification history

Android 10 lets you check which apps sent you notifications recently and you can also check recent apps. But what about those notifications which you accidentally deleted or cleared in a hurry without checking them? With smartphones becoming full of apps and the main settings app is getting vast, it’s pretty annoying to check each and every app to find out notifications that you missed. One of the most useful secret features in Android 11 is notification history which you can access by visiting app notifications settings. From there you can check notification history.

Staff Writer; Corey Shaw

Have any Tech Tips? News? Hit up our Tech Guru at; CoreyS@ThyBlackMan.com