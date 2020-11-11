8 Best Countries for Solo Female Travel.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Are you considering taking a trip by yourself? If so, you are like millions of other women who consider solo travel but are skeptical. Where should you go? What are the risks? What are the benefits?

These are common questions among women who are considering taking a solo trip. How do you answer them? The best place to start is by considering where you will go. Once you nail that down, you can look into the risks and benefits of visiting that particular location.

Not sure where to start? Put together by a community of Black expats, take a look at these recommendations for the 8 best countries for solo female travel.

Our recommendations for the 8 best countries for solo female travel are based on factors like friendliness, safety, and your interests.

Lombok, Indonesia

If you are attracted to destinations like Bali, but are put off by the touristy nature of the city itself, then Lombok, Indonesia may be the perfect fit for you. Lombok is a smaller town with less tourism and traffic. There is no lack of beaches, waterfalls, and opportunities to socialize, however. Lombok is a great place to travel solo, and often solo travelers befriend one another in this destination.

Reykjavik, Iceland

The idea of traveling to Iceland may seem unappealing at first, but rest assured that Reykjavik has something to offer most any solo traveler. Iceland is a popular destination for hiking and outdoor recreation, but Reykjavik is increasingly known for its nightlife and music scene. As a solo female traveler, the small-town feel is safe and inviting. As an adventurer, you have countless opportunities for unparalleled experiences.

The Galapagos Islands

Galapagos is a popular destination for animal lovers thanks to the abundance of wildlife on the islands. Birds, reptiles, and sea creatures make themselves comfortable in the presence of humans here. For a solo traveler, the Galapagos is a good choice because it is affordable and safe.

The French Polynesia

Almost everywhere in the French Polynesia is considered a safe and wonderful place for solo female travelers. In villages, people treat you like family. In the wilderness, the environment is a treasure and nature is respected. The atmosphere in French Polynesia is so laid back and welcoming that many travelers (even solo travelers) return again and again.

Tokyo, Japan

If you are looking for a more urban solo adventure, Japan is a great place for Black expats. Tokyo is a well-oiled machine when it comes to tourism. You will find it easy to navigate, order food, and find things to do here. Not only are there countless options for entertainment, but Tokyo is considered the world capital of dining alone.

Maui, Hawaii

You may think that Hawaii is just for honeymooners, but there are actually tons of fun things to do alone – most of which open opportunities for making new friends. Maui is a popular destination for people who want to enjoy nature and the sea. Snorkeling, hiking, fishing, and beachcombing are all popular activities in Maui.

Quebec, Canada

If safety is a primary concern for your solo travels, then Quebec, Canada may be just the place for you! Quebec is one of the safest places for solo travelers. It is comfortable and the people are known for being friendly and hospitable. Quebec is a popular place to visit in autumn as the foliage and changing seasons are truly stunning.

Berlin, Germany

If you want to visit somewhere that you can truly be yourself – or anyone else you want to be – then Berlin, Germany is the place to go. The people of Berlin are incredibly diverse and open to everyone. Imagine Brooklyn and San Francisco having a baby and then moving to Los Angeles. That is what Berlin is like. For a solo female traveler, you will never the “odd one out” or be treated like a tourist.

