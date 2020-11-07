Internet Buying Guide – Part II.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Let’s go into some of the larger internet service providers and how their service is. Who is worth signing up with and who will you need to be cautious with?

Spectrum

If you live in the southeastern United States, Spectrum is a pretty safe pick. Their lowest internet package goes for $50—which is the norm. It’s usually for the first year of service, so if you notice that your bill is a little higher a year later, that’s why.

As a matter of fact, ISP sites tend to list this next to the deal. Of course, that $50 selling point is often enlarged to catch your attention. That isn’t to say that everyone ignores that it’s only $50 for the first year, I just say that everyone should keep that in mind.

Spectrum’s internet service is actually really good. What you’re going to want to do is stay current on your hardware. You can get some fast speeds from them but if that equipment is out of date, that won’t be the case.

I will say that there is a thing with Spectrum’s service going out at the worst times. If it goes out too much, you’ll probably end up on the line with their very nice customer service. It’s always important that the customer service is decent.

AT&T

This is another major ISP in the U.S. To be honest, their cable is very nice. Just like any internet/cable provider—like the above competition—you’ll have some channels that are missing but you’ll pick up some other channels you’ve never seen before.

It really makes you wonder “People actually watch these channels?! This is actual viewing content?!” However, this isn’t about their cable. AT&T’s internet is great if your area is services. Spectrum can be picked up in most areas plus their internet is wired differently.

In our family’s case, AT&T’s internet connect was determined by what street you were on and what box/receiver your house was serviced by.

This means that even if the receiver is located in an alley behind your house and is closer than the box that services your house, you’re not getting connected to that receiver.

Since you’re not getting that receiver, your internet speeds are likely to be awful. Their customer service leaves something to be desired.

Cox

This is a service I’m not too familiar with. I’ve probably used Cox internet two or three times and had no problem with it. That doesn’t mean that no one has problems with it because Spectrum and AT&T get sandbagged in reviews.

Being the third biggest provider of cable and internet pretty much means you’re not exempt from bad reviews. Cox internet in Detroit might be easier to deal with that Cox in New York or vice versa.

Cox’s pricing plans are structured just like other companies and they usually have some presence in major cities.

Xfinity (Comcast)

Speed-wise, Xfinity isn’t bad. Like AT&T, you really need to be in their service area. Again, ISP sites have a space where you can check availability. As for Xfinity, it depends on where you live.

These internet service providers tend to provide better service depending on if you live in a strong market for them. So, even if something messes up, you’re likely to get better customer service in the process.

If you live in a weak market, you might end up with Spectrum or a regional company. Speaking of regional companies…

HughesNet

I’ve been seeing this service advertised more and more recently. They’ve gotten good reviews for consistent speeds and service as well.

Hughes tends to recommend their $60 deal but there’s a $50 deal as well. The service also does its plans by GB which I’ve never run into with my service provider.

What I give HughesNet a ton of credit for is that their site gives you the price of installment as well instead of you getting hit with it on the phone with customer service.

Now, I said that HughesNet got good reviews for its speeds—that was consistency. The speeds are pretty baseline for casual home use at 20-25mbps. That’s also good for a small home office with a little to stream with.

I can’t testify to their customer service or repair work but reviews point to that being good as well.

Staff Writer; M. Swift

This talented writer is also a podcast host, and comic book fan who loves all things old school. One may also find him on Twitter at; metalswift.