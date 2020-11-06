You are here: Home Health / 6 Self-Care Tips for Guys to Stay Fresh and Clean.

6 Self-Care Tips for Guys to Stay Fresh and Clean.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) In many situations, looking smart, groomed, and sharp can help you prevail as a man. Looking and feeling good is priceless, and the best part is that you do not have to go to any extremes for you to stay fresh and clean as a guy. Here are some self-care tips guys can use to stay fresh and clean.

1. Brush and Floss

It may go without saying, but bad breath can easily lower your self-esteem. As a man, the last situation you want to deal with is not being able to speak to a woman or address a situation just because your mouth smells like onions or the eggs you ate for breakfast. Brushing your teeth at least twice a day will keep those odor-causing bacteria in check, brighten your smile, and reduce the chances of dental infections.

Flossing your teeth often and taking regular trips to the dentist will be a game-changer. Knowing the causes of bad breath can help you avoid them, so you can have the self-esteem you need to face any challenging situations. Depending on the situation, you may need to include mouthwash or carry gum in your pocket.

2. Shower Daily

Regular hygiene is important, and your health depends on it. A proper shower daily will help reduce stress, leaving you relaxed, fresh, and clean. Depending on your occupation and activity levels, showering often means taking a serious scrub with a good rinse. A good shower gel can make you look forward to showering if you do not spend a lot of time cleaning your body. Arming yourself with some DUDE Wipes will go a long way in keeping you fresh, clean, and hygienic. They come in various forms, including wipes specifically designed for the butt, face, and body.

3. Use Deodorant and Antiperspirant

Sweating is sometimes beyond our control. Thankfully, deodorants and antiperspirants can help keep us smelling fresh an entire day or two. While a deodorant will cover your body with a nice fragrance, an antiperspirant is designed to fill up your pores, stopping you from sweating. Both are crucial when it comes to feeling fresh. Get a scent that will make heads turn as you walk past, and remember to shave your private hair regularly.

4. Wear Clean Clothes

Clothes carry more dirt than you can imagine. Bacteria and viruses are common elements that may bring infections to our bodies. Without proper cleaning, sanitizing, and cleansing, you can end up having an odor even after getting your clothes washed. Ask the ladies out there, and they will tell you that the worst thing you can do as a man is put on underpants more than once without a wash.

Always make sure your clothes are rinsed with a fabric softener when doing laundry. This helps to maintain a good scent even for clothes that are air dried. Besides wearing clean clothes, make sure that you dress well. How you dress dictates how you feel about yourself, and reflects your self-esteem, your thoughts, and charisma. Whether casual or official, smartly dressed men are also more approachable in many social settings. Remember to get your clothes pressed in advance.

5. Trim Your Beard

One of the biggest responsibilities of being a man is keeping your beard groomed and sharp. Whether you are growing a mustache or like to keep things neat, facial hair needs to be kept under control. Trimming your beard often allows you to look smart and appealing, especially if you trim it to suit the shape of your face. Since the growth pace for different parts of the beard may vary, regular trimming also allows you to maintain symmetry while giving you a neat and sharp appearance.

6. Wash Your Hair

While many men like their hair short, others like it long and stylish. Whichever the case, it is important to keep your hair clean. This also involves knowing your hair type, and getting the right hair care products for it, from shampoo to conditioner to gel. The shampoo will help keep it clean, whereas a conditioner will help maintain a soft and shiny appearance. Whenever you decide to get a haircut, make sure you get the right style for your head and hair type.

Being smart is a choice, but staying clean is a responsibility. As a man, you have to take care of yourself first before you can take care of your family. The above are just a few basic tips you can use to get your groom on.

Staff Writer; Reggie Jones