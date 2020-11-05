Joe Biden vs. Donald Trump; Possible Election Fraud 2020?

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com)

Dear Democratic Party:

You mean to tell me the only way you Democrats could win the White House is by stealing the 2020 Election from Trump? And once you have stolen this 2020 Election, what are you going to do specifically for the Black community? Have you even considered Ice Cube’s plan called A Contract with Black America? Or are you going to continue ignoring the Black community ? Are you going to continue not funneling capital into schools within black districts? Are going to wipe out student loan debt? Are you going to ensure that black contractors receive government contracts equal or close to their white and Hispanic counterparts? Are you going to ensure that black people have equal footing when it comes to business loans, so that there could be more black-owned businesses in black neighborhoods?

All the little black boys can’t be rappers. Someone has to go to work for a living. Are you going to continue ignoring the mental health crisis in our communities while mentally-ill black men continue to be gunned down by police officers? Or do you feel like you don’t have to do a damn thing for black people? If you really feel this way, the Democratic Party needs to be honest with black people, and let us know that we’re on our own in this country. That way, we can stop voting for the Democrats. And you don’t have to cater or lie to us anymore. The Democrats need to be honest with black people, and let us know straight up that you will not be doing one thing to bring economic equality to our community.

__

It’s time that black people know the truth about the tactics Democrats use to get the black vote and once they’ve gotten it, they give us absolutely nothing in return. They give us nothing in exchange for our devotion or dollars that we contribute to fund their campaigns. The Democrats string us along like we’re cattle, making empty promises year after year, and we believe them because we’re like sheep without a shepherd.

__

We believed the Democrats would honor their word. But they have not honored their word, and have broken the agreement or arrangement they had with Black America. Since then, the Democratic Party has cheated, stolen from, and manipulated the Black American community. And, as a result, we no longer trust the Democratic Party as much as we once did. We also came to the Democratic Party seeking reparations for the American descendants of slavery. But Biden and many Democrats as well as Republicans were not for reparations. We have not forgotten. In addition, Biden’s 1994 crime bill led to the disproportionate incarceration of millions of black Americans, and we have not forgotten that either.

__

I wish that I could tell everyone everything will be okay again under a Biden presidency, but I’d only be deluding myself. Socialism is America’s future.