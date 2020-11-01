The Delay of Cyberpunk 2077.

(ThyBlackMan.com) It’s just about time for the holiday shopping season. That means it’s time for console and game releases. Of course, this season could be thrown off by a number of video game delays.

Video Game Delays Are Nothing New

A few games get delayed all the time. There was a time when some games were delayed or development was pushed back and we didn’t even know it because the game probably didn’t draw attention.

Really, in last two decades with blogging and social media’s rise, we have more access to the inner workings of game development companies. We’re given a behind the scenes look at the creation and development process either via news or interviews.

The main event comes when it gets close to release time or when there’s a showcase or convention. We get to see how much of the game is done, some of the features, characters, and in some cases, we get the demo shortly after that.

In the last decade, we started getting more news of complications with games and delays. As you can see, with more platforms and sites, the news gets around and it becomes such a hit that we learn to be on the lookout for delays—or any news about big games or rising stars.

2020 and The Delaypocalypse

This year has been particularly hard on game developers. With COVID procedures forcing some people to work from home or simply stay there, the workforce in that industry slowed to a crawl.

While it’s no problem to just release games digitally now, delivery of physical copies is impacted. So are the developers’ workforce of developers, quality assurers, playtesters, voice actors, management—all of it. It’s the same with any industry at the moment.

As a result, several games were pushed back a couple of months or a whole season. The Fairy Tale RPG I was anticipating was pushed back a bit. Not too far but it was nudged back.

My most anticipated game was Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2. I was looking forward to that one but now it’s release is “to be determined.” It’s not even on the schedule or the map anymore.

That brings us to another anticipated title in CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077.

The Delay of Cyberpunk 2077

This game was poised to be one of those beastly smash hits of the year. Who knows, it could still do it if enthusiasm hasn’t totally worn off on it. I mean, it’s just until December but this is the third delay already and it’s quite the task to test a game on nine platforms in just under three weeks.

As mentioned before, COVID has impacted things significantly. Plus, while CD Projekt has banked a lot off of The Witcher 3, it’s not a massive development machine like EA or Activision.

If that was the case, we would’ve probably seen the game this month or next. At the moment you could say that Cyberpunk 2077 is completed, it’s just the testing phase—and that had to be pushed back further because of the pandemic.

It might be hindsight but maybe the best idea would’ve been to say November or December in the first place. Sure, that’s way off when the game was announced in 2012—you know, when CD Projekt was working on The Witcher 3.

Plus, the studio had to be working on Cyberpunk 2077 while still supporting The Witcher 3 and the mobile game Gwent.

This has all escalated into the game being nudged back and some gamers taking to social media and sending the team death threats.

Don’t Forget The Death Threats

As much as I hate to say to admit it, death threats are nothing new in gaming. They’re not exactly common but this isn’t a new phenomenon. Gamers have threatened journalists, developers—each other.

It’s just surprising that this was the game where the line was drawn. Again, Cyberpunk 2077 was a highly anticipated game. All the stuff that players would be able to do in it and the visuals—it’s enough to hook CD Projekt fans, RPG fans, and potential newcomers.

However, someone was really fed up with the delays on this game. They have serious skin in the game on this release. The house is on the line, their partner might come back if the game is a hit…who knows, maybe their dog might return after 20 years.

It’s all just a weird situation that grew out of a somewhat expected outcome. Everyone was kind of expecting this game to be delayed but I don’t they were expecting this many times or this reaction.

Staff Writer; M. Swift

This talented writer is also a podcast host, and comic book fan who loves all things old school. One may also find him on Twitter at; metalswift.