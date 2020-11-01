You are here: Home Ent. / Finished The Last of Us Part 2? Here’s what to Do Next.

(ThyBlackMan.com) You may have boarded the hype train for The Last of Us Part 2 and spent time playing it when it came out for PlayStation 4. Now you spend time thinking about it, its characters, storyline, music, and probably the dialogues. The thing is that you have finished the game and now you’re thinking about what to do next. So, here’s a list of things to do after finishing The Last of Us Part 2.

Play Again

You probably think that it’s hard to play it again because it won’t feel the same as the first time you played it. Gameplay features, plot twists, and the idea of discovering something new as the story unfolds won’t be the same. You know that you’ve finished it and it has changed many things in the way you look at the game. It can be depressing but there’s a solution. The Grounded Mode in The Last of Us Part 2 increases the difficulty level to hardest and you will certainly find it a new experience as you replay.

Additional Conversations

When walking with someone, they may talk to you and that’s absolutely normal as the game features NPCs also that communicate. But did you notice that sometimes your companion suddenly stops the conversation? At such instances look at your surroundings carefully, and you’ll notice a speech bubble. Go closer to them and additional dialogues in the game will be revealed. These additional conversations may contain crucial information sometimes which can help you explore more after you finish The Last of Us Part 2.

Unlock Weapon Upgrades and Skills

Once after you finish the game, you will see that a new game mode called Game Plus has been unlocked. This game mode lets you play the game again but with all the skills and weapons you have gained so far. This can be a good opportunity to upgrade and unlock skills and weapons if you’ve finished The Last of Us Part 2. If you’re planning to discover trophies and earn more of them, this is the best way to do so. Having the resources from the beginning will give you an edge and you will be able to spend time on more meaningful in-game activities.

Collect Trophies

There are many activities that you need to do to earn all trophies in The Last of Us Part 2. There are 26 of them and to earn the platinum, you need to get them all. The developer has not put any difficulty level based trophies in The Last of Us Part 2, however, the game requires you to play some parts again for crucial character upgrades. Again, it is important to unlock skills and upgrade if you are looking to earn all the trophies in the game. Without replaying, it is quite impossible to get them.

Take the Road Less Traveled

Taking the road less traveled in The Last of Us Part 2 will often lead to items and open-world sections of the game that are often overlooked by players. If you stop and explore the open-world area in the game, you will find a lot more than ammo and crafting materials. Many such hidden gems are scattered throughout The Last of Us Part 2 world and exploring will help you get the most out of the story. Use this time smartly to visit buildings and find items that will make you want to explore more and visit more places.

Try Permadeath Mode

As a new addition, the game developer has also introduced a new mode called Permadeath mode in The Last of Us Part 2. Once the custom mode is enabled, players won’t get a second chance if a character dies in the game. When it happens, they will have to start over from the beginning. This means that you need to complete the entire game avoiding death. The game mode can also be enabled for checkpoints based on chapters and actions, so you won’t have to start over from the beginning, in case you find it daunting.

