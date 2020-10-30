You are here: Home Health / How Can CBD Edibles Help Improve Your Health And Wellbeing?

How Can CBD Edibles Help Improve Your Health And Wellbeing?

(ThyBlackMan.com) The CBD industry has boomed in recent years, with a recent Gallup poll showing that 14% purchase CBD products and that the market is expected to rake in $20 billion per year by 2024. Some 4% of all cannabis businesses in the U.S. are owned by African-Americans, though black-owned companies like Brown Girl Jane, Undefined Beauty, and Dehiya Beauty are shining in the sector, selling a host of CBD products ranging from scrubs to beauty balms. Among the many CBD products available, edibles are surging in popularity, with gummies legal in all states, since they are regulated to contain no more than 0.3% of THC. In other words, they don’t produce a ‘high’, yet they wield a host of health benefits. Read on to discover the many forms edibles come in and how they can help you feel your best.

A Wide Array Of Gummies

When you hear the words ‘CBD edibles’, your mind probably conjures up images of soft gummies. Not all CBD gummies are the same, though. They actually exist in three forms: first are those made with full-spectrum CBD extracts (this type of gummy contains other parts of the plant, including terpenes and phytocannabinoids, which boost the benefits of CBD). Secondly, there are broad-spectrum CBD gummies, which contain oil extracts from the whole plant without any THC. Finally, there are gummies made with CBD isolate, which contain 99% pure CBD with no THC, terpenes, or other cannabinoids. Even though full-spectrum CBD gummies contain less than 0.3 THC, most consumers opt for broad-spectrum or isolate gummies, since these do not affect the results of a drug test.

Targeting Specific Health Issues

When selecting CBD edibles, it is important to do prior research and to select them in line with your health needs. Many popular gummies contain added ingredients such as melatonin to aid with sleep. Additional ingredients can include lemon balm (to promote calm), and botanical blends (such as ginger, turmeric, and whole-plant hemp extract to boost joint health and strength). Some added ingredients have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects that can soothe pain and fight off free radicals.

Different Flavors And Edible Types

You can also choose your edibles based on the flavors and candy types you enjoy. In addition to gummies, you can also enjoy chocolates, hard candies, cookies, cakes and capsules. Gummies are the most popular option in the U.S. because they are light, and therefore easy to take around. They also tend to be a lower-calorie option than cupcakes and cakes, and they are free of flour and other ingredients that can add to your total carbohydrate count. Of course, other edibles can have a separate set of benefits. CBD-infused dark chocolate, for instance, is a powerful source of antioxidants that can help lower blood pressure, raise ‘good cholesterol’ levels, protect skin, improve brain function, and reduce the risk of heart disease. A good idea is to try edibles in various forms until you find the products that suit you best.

CBD products are booming the U.S. and beyond, owing to the many touted benefits of CBD oil – including its anti-inflammatory and calming properties. CBD edibles such as gummies are doing a roaring trade, as they provide a plethora of benefits without imparting a ‘high’. If you are keen on trying out edibles, you can start out with gummies, making your selection based on your particular health goals. You can also experiment with other forms of CBD edibles, including chocolates and desserts.

Staff Writer; Larry Shaw