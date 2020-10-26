You are here: Home Health / African American Health Concerns to Understand and Monitor.

African American Health Concerns to Understand and Monitor.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Many health disparities exist between white Americans and African Americans. According to Health, many Medicare Advantage plans do not account for these things; however, you should.

Today, doctors are beginning to see conditions and diseases that were formerly seen mostly in older patients – such as stroke, heart disease, and diabetes – in younger African Americans. Keep reading to learn more about what you need to consider and continue to monitor to achieve great health now, and as you age. This can also help you choose from the various Medicare Advantage Plans 2020.

Heart Disease

Heart disease is the number one killer of all Americans. However, while heart disease cases have decreased among white Americans over the past several decades, the rates are not dropping as much for African Americans.

According to recent data, more African Americans have heart disease, but the group’s likelihood of surviving a cardiovascular event is not as high as it is for other populations. In fact, African Americans between the ages of 18 and 49 are up to two times more likely to die because of heart disease than any other American.

Thanks to options such as the best Medicare Advantage Plan, care is now available to all Americans, however, there is still a disparity. Unfortunately, the African American population does not receive as many referrals for possible life-saving treatments, such as a cardiac catheterization in time, which can result in worse outcomes than their caucasian peers.

High Blood Pressure

Another significant health concern for Americans is high blood pressure, which can lead to heart disease. Also called hypertension, this is a condition that is particularly problematic for some African Americans. It is estimated that one out of every three African Americans has high blood pressure. Without access to care, it can be difficult to manage cases of high blood pressure. Also, African Americans tend to develop high blood pressure earlier in their lives and usually display higher blood pressure levels.

Cancer

Cancer is the number two killer of all people in America, however African American men are up to 50% more likely than white men to suffer from lung cancer. Also, more African American men will experience issues such as prostate cancer and problems with an enlarged prostate. The best Medicare Advantage Plans are helping with providing access to care, however African American men are more likely to die because of these cancers than other races.

African American women who are age 35 and under see rates of breast cancer as much as two times higher than caucasian women do in the same age group. They also have a higher death rate from this condition – an astonishing 42% higher.

What makes these trends even worse is that improper access to care can result in sub-par outcomes. For example, if a patient is not referred for cancer treatment such as chemotherapy early enough, the disease will progress faster and lead to more complications and fatalities.

Are You Getting the Care You Need?

When it comes to getting the care you need and deserve, one of the first things you should do is check out the Medicare Advantage Plan reviews. This will help you choose a plan that will support your health now, and in the future. Keep in mind that you should always be diligent in researching other ways to remain healthy, as well.

The information here provides a good starting point, but it is up to you to maintain your health. Being informed and knowing what to consider will help you stay healthy at any age.

