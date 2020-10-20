Misc. / You are here: Home Education / Are Tarot and Oracle Cards the Same?

Are Tarot and Oracle Cards the Same?

(ThyBlackMan.com) If you could peer into your future, would you take the opportunity?

Researchers say that accurate future predictions help provide stability. At the very least, they give us the illusion of stability.

At an uncertain time such as this, stability is a rare commodity. Are you hoping to feel some control over your life by preparing for what 2021 has to offer? If so, then we’ve got you covered!

Tarot readings have been a primary source of future predictions for centuries. Below, we’ll discuss oracle cards vs tarot cards and explain how a reading works. Read on to learn how you too can become a card reader.

What You Need to Know About Tarot Cards

Believe it or not, the original tarot cards weren’t meant for prophesies. Instead, they were for pure entertainment. The deck got used for games in which players wrote verses about the image. The oldest known set dates back to about 1440.

Games evolved over the years, but the tarot deck remained the same. Here are the most common cards you’ll find in a tarot deck:

The tower

The lovers

The sun

The fool

The empress

Today’s tarot card deck contains the same cards. You can learn the meaning behind each card online. If you buy your own set, then it should come with a book that gives you a brief description of each card.

Types of Oracle Decks

Oracle cards are a bit different than tarot cards. They aren’t composed of the traditional 78 cards like the tower. They also aren’t divided by suits.

Oracle cards are more free-form. They’re like specialty decks. They’re still used for divination, and they come with instructions on what the cards mean. In some cases, they’re more specific to modern-day situations.

How Does a Psychic Read Cards?

Modern-day psychics use decks as a tool to understand what the spirits are trying to tell you. There are countless types of readings you can get. For basic questions, a yes or no tarot reading will suffice. For more in-depth prophecies, you’ll do multi-card spreads.

Some psychics rely on intuition and channeling to ensure the right cards get selected. Others ask the spirits to hand-select the cards that get pulled. Either way, the psychic draws cards and interprets their meanings.

Oracle Cards Vs Tarot Cards: What’s the Difference?

When it comes to oracle cards vs tarot cards, the best deck depends on your preference. If you’re a beginner, then a tarot deck will help you build your reading skills. Once you’re a pro, you can look into an oracle deck that suits your needs and preferences.

Are you unsure about becoming a tarot card reader? No worries! There are countless mediums and psychics who can help you interpret what the cards have to say.

Staff Writer; Bobby Ford