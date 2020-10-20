Money / You are here: Home Business / 5 Attributes to Consider When Hiring a Personal Injury Attorney.

(ThyBlackMan.com) When it comes to experiencing a personal injury due to someone else’s carelessness, victims often choose to file a lawsuit, which they should. However, before selecting the right attorney for your case, it is important to do your research. You need to look for a personal injury attorney who specializes in helping clients who have been severely hurt due to the negligence of other individuals and/or businesses.

The type and variety of personal injury cases seem endless. Thousands are filed each year, and many millions are paid out in damages. According to the experts, the claims include but are not limited to medical malpractice, car accidents, workplace injuries, defective products, falls, acts of aggression and assault, and so much more. What is the purpose of your lawsuit? It is to claim financial compensation for lost wages and the physical and emotional toll the injury has taken on you.

So, what should you look for in a personal injury attorney?

Look for a Personal Injury Attorney Who Specializes in Personal Injury

Personal Injury law is said to be extremely complex. It involves many special procedures that can only be understood and handled by an expert who practices this type of litigation. You do not want a lawyer to look at your personal injury case for one hour and then take a bitter divorce next. You are looking for the largest insurance payout possible, and an attorney who only dabbles personal injury will more than likely receive a low settlement offer from the insurance companies.

Look for a Personal Injury Attorney Who Is Not Afraid to Go to Trial

Too many lawyers who claim to be expert personal injury attorneys will simply walk away from a case if the insurance companies cannot settle it out of court. These are the attorneys who are looking for a quick buck. A lot of these ambulance-chasing lawyers have never stepped foot inside a courtroom. They will take on your case and accept a fast lowball insurance payout. They are not on your side. If an attorney is pressuring you to give up the case when an insurance company is playing hardball, it is time to look for a new personal injury attorney who is not afraid to take the insurer to court.

Look for a Personal Injury Attorney Who Is a Proven Winner

Here is a simple question to ask a potential personal injury attorney: How many million-dollar settlements have you scored? Go a step further and ask if the law practice belongs to the Miller Dollar Advocates organization. This is a prized society, and it is one your attorney should belong to if they are doing their job to the best of their ability. Take note that not all cases are worth one million-plus in settlement dollars. But many are, and your attorney should be included in this elite club of high earners.

Look for a Personal Injury Attorney Who Is Financially Solvent

Does your attorney’s office facility appear like it is a money-making company? Is it neat, clean and outfitted with nice, expensive furniture? Does it appear highly professional? Does a qualified, well-groomed receptionist greet you? Do they ask if you would like a cup of coffee upon arrival for your first consultation? Taken a step further, have you run a credit report on the attorney? The company should not only possess the proper assets on hand to handle the expenses of your case, but their line of credit should be stellar. Expert witnesses like doctors, accident reconstructionists, life care planners and more will have to be hired, and they cost big money. Some seemingly simple cases can run more than $100K in expenses, and the attorney must pick up the bill. But look for a lawyer who does not just pick up the bill. Look for a lawyer who does not get paid unless you get paid.

Look for a Personal Injury Attorney Who Asks You to Seek Client Referrals

A personal injury attorney who is afraid of asking you to seek referrals from previous clients is an attorney who is doing personal injury to themselves. If they cannot refer you to at least three satisfied clients who received fair if not more than fair payouts for their injury or injuries, continue your legal search. An attorney cannot use an excuse like, “It’s not ethical for me to refer you to another client for attorney/client privilege reasons.” You are not asking about specifics of the case. You are simply seeking out the following information: were you treated well and fairly? And did the lawyer do everything in their power to get you the settlement you deserved?

A personal injury can be a traumatic experience. It can change your life forever. It also affects your loved ones. It can mean you are never able to work another day in your life. Or it can mean you require 24-hour care, day in and day out, for the rest of your life. When seeking out a personal injury attorney, look for as many positive attributes that you can find, then choose wisely.

William Barker