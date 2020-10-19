Money / You are here: Home Business / Why Joe Biden & Kamala Harris Will Lose the Election in November!

Why Joe Biden & Kamala Harris Will Lose the Election in November!

(ThyBlackMan.com) As the Democrats and Republicans in the nation’s capital continue playing political games during a national health crisis, the American people are stuck wondering what will become of theirs futures as many continue to struggle feeding their families and paying the rent. The President of the United States, and multiple members of his cabinet including his wife Melania and son Barron recently contracted the coronavirus, and not only does the President continue downplaying the seriousness of the pandemic but he has repeatedly shown a lack of empathy toward all those whose lives have been upended and even ruined as the result of a deadly virus. More than half a million people will have died from COVID-19 in the United States by the first quarter of 2021 while the Democrats and Republicans in Congress continue playing games with people’s lives and going on recesses instead of passing a second stimulus bill by at least early September to halt massive layoffs from the airlines, restaurants, and other major industries.

Nancy Pelosi and other congressional Democrats’ inability to pass a second stimulus and even a third stimulus payout, and secure the economic needs of the American people will be their undoing this upcoming election. They’ve shot themselves in the foot and, as a result, this upcoming November election will not go the way the Democrats had planned. First thing these people forgot was you have to take care of people, especially your constituents. You have to make sure people have food, have access to jobs or job opportunities, and are properly housed. The number one rule in the game of survival is making sure you have food. This pandemic has not only exposed the weaknesses in the current economic system but it certainly has exposed the huge wealth gap between the rich and the poor, between the haves and the have nots. And if you’re the have nots, an interruption in daily business operations or a shutdown of your employer’s company or your own business during a pandemic will affect your ability to earn wages and keep a roof over your head. It certainly will affect your ability to keep your workers employed. At least eight million people are now living in poverty as a result of this pandemic. Only the wealthy get wealthier in any economic crisis. Debt and the tax system actually make the rich get richer while debt and taxes keep poor people living in poverty.

Through no fault of their own, many people have lost jobs due to government policies that were mandated earlier this year in March in an effort to slow down the spread of COVID-19. However, every measure that was implemented never really slowed down this virus. In fact, the U.S. death rate from COVID-19 will be well over a half million people by spring 2021. In addition to the thousands who will die from the seasonal flu this year and next, millions of new COVID-19 cases will continue stretching the resources in the hospitals, as medical workers, EMTs and other hospital personnel continue on the frontlines of this pandemic, many of whom are becoming infected and dying.

If the Democrat-led Congress wanted to pass a second stimulus payout, they could’ve gotten a deal done. The Democrats thought by changing the narrative from the economic crisis caused by the pandemic and the need for more stimulus payouts to the narrative on policing in black neighborhoods, police violence, justice and equality, this would somehow garner votes for the Democrats and they’d gain extra voters to vote Democrat in this upcoming election. But that is where they made their mistake. The Democrats should have focused on passing a second and even third stimulus bill to bailout the working-class people of this country. Instead, Capitol Hill lawmakers went on recess in August and came back in September. All this undying loyalty the Democratic Party is used to getting is no longer an item on the menu. Rhetorical narratives about voting for the soul of the country will not get you the election in November.

Donald Trump will be a two-term president, thanks to Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats in Congress who thought by forestalling the process of getting a second stimulus bill passed and on Trump’s desk in the Oval Office before the November election would be a great idea. Why wait until after the election to pass a second stimulus bill? Unless the goal was to keep people living in fear and uncertainty because you’re trying to stay in power or gain more power? Or is there a bigger agenda? Unfortunately, it will cost the Democrats this election because they’ve failed once again to read the temperature of the American people and act accordingly. Most people don’t care about some election when they can’t properly feed themselves and their children, or when they’re worried about how they will pay their rent and bills. Or worried about their health while having no adequate health insurance plan due to job loss. Eating junk as substitute for a real, and nutritious meal can only go so far.

If the Democrats in Congress continue playing political games with people lives, then be prepared for the consequences that follow. The government mandates and businesses having to close their doors forever due to the pandemic all screams of a conspiracy to destroy this economy and render the people of this nation powerless, so the powers that be can impose a new government and monetary system. Socialism is the future of this country. The powers that be wants a socialist-government system. And lets be honest, capitalism hasn’t worked out too well for the masses in this country. Only the ultra-wealthy really gain to benefit from the destruction of jobs, small businesses, and this capitalist economy. Only the Deep State could have pulled off this type of economic collapse in the name of COVID-19.

I am not a Trump supporter. Neither did I vote for Trump to become President. I’ve decided to not vote for either candidate for this upcoming election, because neither party has said anything about what they will do specifically for Black people in this country. Do you honestly think you’re going to get my vote for nothing? I get nothing in return for my vote?

Being silent in these presidential debates about the black agenda when it comes down to economics is not a good look for Joe Biden or Kamala Harris. We know Biden does not support reparations for Black people. That is a problem. And we all know there is a huge wealth gap between black people and non-black people in this country, and it became so blatantly evident during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Once again, the Democrats have failed to secure the White House in this November election because they don’t have a very good candidate whose track record has also been sketchy. Joe Biden like so many Democrats before him has not presented an agenda for black people. This is most likely going to be the Democrats undoing in November. All of them have avoided the black agenda. None of them wants to give black people reparations. None of them wants to give universal basic income during this national and global pandemic. Thus, they will suffer the consequences for their inability to empathize with the people that are in most need of help. As a result, Trump will be a two-term president. And I’m fine with that.

Many people in this country don’t really care who the President will be in November, because they have bigger fish to fry. Many people are barely holding on for dear life. A lot of people have lost their primary income source, and I’m talking about professions such as flight attendants, airline pilots, helicopter pilots, nurses, nursing home medical professionals. In fact, due to massive layoffs, many people who have never filed for unemployment benefits are now first-time filers. If I was in any one of these professions, and I’m now stuck at home wondering about whether the bank is going to take my home, I probably wouldn’t give a damn which candidate was winning in the polls, and who had the highest voter numbers this week. Instinctively, I wouldn’t expect either one of these candidates to save me. These leaders cannot save any one of us, and guess what, it is not their job to save you and your family. However, it is their job to pass a stimulus payout when they see the economy is tanking, and if it means a huge stimulus bill would stave off unemployment and massive layoffs.

Written by Alberta Parish