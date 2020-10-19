Money / You are here: Home Business / Ensuring Familiarity: Why A Virtual Event Is Good For Your Brand.

Ensuring Familiarity: Why A Virtual Event Is Good For Your Brand.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Around 75% of consumers shop more from a familiar brand, according to Harvard Business Review. If you’ve got a business or brand and you’re trying to lower your tech costs, you’ll need to figure out how to grow your brand’s familiarity with the market. Thankfully, the advent of virtual events is around to give your brand a much-needed boost. So why is a virtual event good for your brand?

It Has Better Audience Turnout

Around 70% of organizations report that they had a better audience attendance in virtual events rather than in-person events, according to Wild Apricot. Instead of having to worry about travel or accommodations to attend your event, attendees simply need to boot up a device or computer and join your live session. A better audience turnout means that you’ll be able to reach more consumers and get them more familiar with your brand as a whole. It’s also a good opportunity to have a wider pool to gauge reception or criticism of new products or services.

It Helps You Build An Authentic Connection

Authenticity or an authentic relationship with your client is one of the hallmarks of a strong brand. A virtual event can help you form an authentic connection with your client base as it gives you an opportunity to reach out and interact with them. For example, a good question-and-answer portion in your virtual event can show your sincerity in addressing your audience’s concerns or requests from your brand. When attendees feel that your message is being shared and not forced on them, they will be more inclined to trust your brand and become repeat clients in the future.

It Has Measurable Results

Depending on the platform or software that you’ll use to host your virtual event, you’ll be able to obtain priceless data regarding your brand’s successes and your audience’s perceptions. Conducting a survey during the event is an excellent opportunity to measure the efficacy of current marketing tactics and what sort of changes your clients want. The measurable results that virtual events provide are critical to growing your brand successfully.

For your brand to remain competitive and familiar to consumers, you must learn to embrace new trends and work them to your advantage. In this instance, realizing what a virtual event can do for your brand is the first step. So try to review the present state of your brand and ask yourself how you can effectively utilize a virtual event to reap the benefits.

Staff Writer; Craig Shaw