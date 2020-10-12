Money / You are here: Home Business / Turning A College Diploma Into A Job.

Turning A College Diploma Into A Job.

(ThyBlackMan.com) When you enroll at a college, you are embarking on an exciting future which will impact your life in more ways than the obvious academic path that lies ahead. During the years that you are in study, you will likely broaden your experiences socially and on a number of other levels too. However, the one thing that people are guaranteed to ask you about your college experience is “…so, what do you want to do after this?”.

It was perhaps once the case that a college diploma led straight to a job (or at least to a more advanced college diploma which then led to a job). Only the most starry-eyed undergraduates these days believe that having a degree will guarantee them a job, but it is at least expected to take you further along that road. However, without some additional heft to your resume, the bald truth is that you might well be searching for some time.

Use your free time to gain additional skills

For potential college students, one of the things that makes further education so attractive is that you have a lot of free time when compared with pre-college education. Some of this time should absolutely be used for experiences that you enjoy, but the longer you’re at college, the more time should be applied to things like internships. Yes, they’re unpaid, but they are the only way to gain experience in a job without actually getting the job – and people expect you to have experience when applying, as backward as that sounds.

Network wherever and whenever you can

Being at college doesn’t just mean you’re getting taught by some of the finest minds in your area of expertise; it means you’re able, even expected, to exchange ideas with them. You attend college as a grown adult, and it’s not out of the ordinary to speak outside of seminars with venerable professors who can then recommend you for jobs, give references and highlight opportunities. In addition, you should join societies and interest groups; ask yourself “is honor society worth it?” and explore the advantages it can confer; and just generally put yourself out there. The more connected you are, the better the chance of a job at the end of it.

You’re not just learning at college, you’re gaining skills

If you have a decent command of your major, you may already have some ideas about the way that you want to go when you graduate. This doesn’t necessarily have to mean looking for a job with an existing company – if you’re well-enough advanced in the subject you might be in a decent position to start your own business. The skills you will need to run a business in your sphere are a part of the course, as much as the term papers and exams are; so immerse yourself in learning and come out of college with the knowledge to get ahead in business.

It’s easy to fall under the impression that employers will see your resume and give you the job, but more and more people are getting a college education these days. You may need to add something more to that diploma in order to get the job you’re looking for.

Staff Writer; Mark Shaw