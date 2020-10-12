Money / You are here: Home Business / How to Cope with the Signs of Aging: Making Peace and Finding Resources.

(ThyBlackMan.com) While growing older is a gift, coping with aging signs can be difficult for most people. You may not be as active or capable of doing the things you used to love. Your appearance will change as your hair may turn grey or fall out, and your skin may wrinkle or sag. With age, many people start experiencing difficulty hearing, seeing, or remembering things. While you can’t stop the signs of aging, you can learn to accept them and make the best of whatever life throws at you. Here are a few tips to help you cope with the signs of aging.

Talk to a professional.

Mental health is critical regardless of age. Depression is extremely common among senior citizens due to difficulty coping with the aging process, increased physical health problems, and isolation. Isolation is a significant problem for many older adults as their families have grown and left the home, and they start losing friends and loved ones to death. Limited mobility can also negatively impact the ability to stay social. If they still live independently, they likely spend a great deal of time alone. Feeling isolated and depressed so it is critical to seek professional help when you feel this happening.

If you aren’t sure where to go or who to talk to, you can do an online search for “psychologist near me” to see your options. Therapy Group of DC, for example, has worked to connect people with therapists and psychologists that fit their needs, and have adjusted to the need for telehealth and virtual appointments.

Be aware of the signs of senility.

While memory issues or forgetfulness may be common as you age, there is a significant difference between forgetfulness and dementia or senility that many do not recognize. The Fisher Center for Alzheimer’s Research Foundation has a wealth of informational resources available online for both individuals and loved ones. If you are concerned that your forgetfulness has gone beyond normal, you need to make an appointment with your primary care physician and share your concern.

Older people often hide problems they are experiencing out of fear of losing their independence, but dementia can quickly create dangerous situations. Additionally, there are a wealth of medications created through extensive research conducted by organizations like the Fisher Center that can slow the progression of Alzheimer’s Disease, so you can maintain your independence longer. The sooner you talk to your doctor about your symptoms, the sooner you can get help if you are early signs of dementia.

Stay Active

The human body will naturally maintain the status quo, so if you’re very active, your body will stay active, but your body will stay sedentary if you are sedentary. While you may not be able to maintain the level of activity you did when you were younger, staying as active as you can is critical. Once you take on a sedentary lifestyle, your body will quickly adapt to it, and physical activity will become difficult and comfortable. You may also develop physical health problems you didn’t experience previously — connect with activities you enjoyed when you were younger, make new friends, or reach out to old ones. Even if you walk around your neighborhood, staying active will help keep your spirits up while also keeping you healthy.

Connect with resources in your area.

Many communities have senior centers, seniors groups, craft groups, reading clubs, prayer circles, silver sneaker exercise groups, yoga, and more. There are plenty of local activities and resources targeting senior citizens to help you stay active and social. Even if you are hesitant to try something new, staying in contact with other people is crucial to coping with the aging process. It is also critical for maintaining positive mental health.

