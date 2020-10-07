You are here: Home Ent. / Black Rock: 5 Militia Vox Songs You Must Hear.

Black Rock: 5 Militia Vox Songs You Must Hear.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Originally, this Black Rock/5 Dive edition was going to be on “Being Black and Loving Black Metal” but it became too unwieldy of an article so expect that next time. This time we’re going into a Black rock vocalist I’ve mentioned before in Militia Vox.

An Intro to Militia Vox

Now, when it comes to rock music, I’m drawn more to vocal ability and lyrics. Writing is my bread and butter and I pay more attention to relatable skills. My first intro to Militia was several years ago when I was looking for Judas Priest cover songs. Judas Priest is my all-time favorite metal band and I tend to look into covers from other artists regularly.

While scrolling through YouTube Judas Priestess pops up. It’s an all-woman tribute band that plays Priest songs while keeping the energy of imagery of the band. Actually, I should say “of a younger version of the band.” I enjoyed what I heard—and several of the songs make this five dive—but I didn’t look into the band members further.

By the time of her guest appearance on Metal For Brains—a podcast hosted by Black metalheads—I was already familiar with some of her solo stuff, collaborations, and guest work. That episode of M4B was a deep dive of its own going into her career, work, and adventures/misadventures in the music industry.

Let’s take a look at five Militia Vox songs to check out!

“Painkiller” (w/ Judas Priestess)

At the top of my Judas Priest song list, my two favorites are “Exciter” and “Painkiller.” When I found Judas Priestess it was while looking for covers to “Exciter.” I never did find one from Judas Priestess but their cover of “Painkiller” is pretty damn good.

For some bands, this would be a hard song to cover even if it’s their pace. The challenge really comes in the form of the vocals and drums. In the original, this was lead singer Rob Halford’s vocals at their most destructive. Vocally, Vox is like a honey badger and backs down from no challenge.

Both Militia and Hillary Blaze—the drummer—did extremely well here. Actually, I think the whole band did better than the available live footage shows. Production can kill a lot of the performance. They had the speed and Militia Vox left it all on the dance floor as a singer…which you have to do with “Painkiller.”

I recommend the live version with Corey Glover from Living Colour, it’s a blast!

“Screaming For Vengeance” (w/ Judas Priestess)

Here’s another one of Judas Priest’s iconic songs and another difficult one because it rides from start to finish. It features no lulls in its fast pace and Militia Vox utterly delivers on it. Like, she doesn’t seem out of place or that she failed to meet the challenge at all.

You can find the studio version on Judas Priestess’ YouTube or on iTunes. It’s well worth a listen or two.

“Covet” (solo/Swear On Your Life)

After a ton of listening to her work with Judas Priestess, it was an easy slide into her solo work which is somewhat different from Priestess. The song selection with Priestess featured strengths on Judas Priest’s faster, rocking songs. Lots of classics that could be easily messed up.

Her solo project leans heavily towards industrial metal but it rocks. I’m not a big fan of industrial metal at all and while strong songs like “Covet” didn’t make a fan of the genre, it shows the flexibility of her vocal ability.

Shorter songs are big in music at the moment for streaming purposes since streams are counted towards sales. “Covet” is a short, heavy tune that rocks from start to finish. Honestly, that’s my main criteria to get the thumbs up “First, did it rock start to finish and was the pace somewhat fast?”

“Covet” hits both and is a good intro to her as a solo artist.

“Human Bondage” (w/ Swear On Your Life)

Around the early half of the 2000s, Vox’s band Swear On Your Life was making music and in 2005 they released “Human Bondage.” The description of the song has it as “gritty, raw and somewhat fitting for these frustrating, turbulent times.” Accurate. This song has a grittier, primal approach compared to her solo work years later and her tribute stuff which come off as emotional and energetic respectively and contained or focused.

I wouldn’t say this is rauchous, that would be the drummer hitting the skins with a skillet, Vox just yelling into a mic that wasn’t plugged in, and the strings just being a jarbled mess. SOYL know what they’re doing here it and it still has that rawness of a band that is both angry and restless.

I dig it. You can find it on her YouTube with lyrics in the video description.

“The Sentinel” (w/ Judas Priestess)

Number three on my Judas Priest favorites is “The Sentinel.” It’s the midway point in the band creating sci-fi characters like Exciter and Painkiller. Judas Priestess’ performance was true to the original. Militia Vox does her own thing and it works, the drums are tight as usual, and the guitar work from Gyda, Josette, and Rena is among their best when it comes to Priest songs.

Actually, when the songs ride fast Judas Priestess is at the best and I’d love to see them tackle Motorhead songs. At any rate, check this one out on YouTube as there are two or three live performances available.

BONUS: “Judas Rising” (w/ Judas Priestess)

This a cover of a tune from Priest’s 2005 release Angel of Retribution which marked Rob Halford’s return to the band after 15 years. What can I say besides this was a powerful tribute and Vox was on point vocally. Her approach is different from Rob’s shrieks at certain points in the song but it works.

Staff Writer; M. Swift

This talented writer is also a podcast host, and comic book fan who loves all things old school. One may also find him on Twitter at; metalswift.