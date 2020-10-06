iOS 14 Update Holds a Hidden Message From Apple.

(ThyBlackMan.com) With the iOS 14 update, Apple iPhones will get many new features as well as improvements in the operating system. One of the key features that are making headlines for quite some time now is the iOS 14 app privacy update. This update changes privacy settings on iPhones allowing users to control if apps can collect, track, and share their data.

There’s an outrage bubbling up among advertisers and businesses; Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook has also raised voice against the iOS 14 app privacy update. Considering Facebook’s share in the global digital advertising, it’s obvious that the company isn’t comfortable with Apple’s plans for obvious reasons. In a statement, Facebook clearly states that the iOS 14 privacy update will hurt its developers and publishers. The social media network also believes that it would make no sense to offer AudienceNetwork on iOS 14.

While the uproar has led Apple to postpone the iOS 14 privacy update release, Apple has assured iPhone users that privacy is their right and this update will be released in early 2021. The delay only means that Apple is allowing some more time for iOS app developers to adapt, says Apple.

Apple’s Message

“Privacy is a fundamental human right,” reads the blog post shared by Apple in response to the ongoing discussions about the privacy update. It is true that many businesses that rely on advertisements are set to face challenges, advertisers like Facebook will get severely affected. The iOS 14 update may seem harsh but the message hidden in the app privacy update is an eye-opener not only for smartphone users, but also for businesses including advertisers, publishers, and app developers.

User consent matters

Just because someone is using a smartphone and agrees to give away some sort of their personal information for communication purposes or for a better app experience, doesn’t make it ok to violate their personal space beyond that. Absurd advertising on smartphones isn’t a new thing. Even Samsung, the top smartphone maker, is pushing ads through its official apps. Many people have noticed how Samsung blended ads with the Galaxy Z Flip’s default phone dialer.

Some may argue that Samsung has to make money, but that’s a silly objection. It’s hard to believe that Samsung is struggling to make money by selling millions of units of a $1400 phone. If that’s true then Samsung is doing really not doing well in business. It’s not only about Samsung and ad placement, there are many companies including OnePlus, Xiaomi, and others that sell phones packed with bloatware.

With the iOs 14 update, Apple is making smartphone users realize that their consent matters.

The dark side of data science and why data collection is bad for you

A large number of companies are investing billions of dollars into data science practices. It is a way to extract insights by analyzing data and in some cases to predict user behavior, their spending habits. Data is powerful and can be used to manipulate you. The designation of a data scientist is one of the highest-paid job roles in the technology industry.

While collecting user data can improve customer experience, most of the companies around the world, in the name of personalization, are misusing their customers’ data. If you have an email account and a phone number, it’s safe to assume that random promotional offers are not alien to you. How do those unknown callers get so much information about you? You know the answer. Your data can be sold and there are real buyers ready to pay for it.

iOS 14 App Privacy – An eye-opener for all

If you’re a smartphone user, you must be more careful about the privacy and confidentiality of your personal information and other sensitive data. Just because a mobile app is popular, you can’t give it the right to invade into your personal space by tracking your online activities to determine what you are worthy of and show ads accordingly. This is the time when smartphones are turning into advertisement hubs. From lock screen ads to browser notifications and in-app promotions, advertising platforms like Facebook and others are leaving no stone unturned to convince you to buy something.

Apple has found the way, but what about Android users?

Despite a lot of heated discussions about its high-walled ecosystem, Apple never changed its stance on privacy and that’s the reason iPhones are considered the most secure smartphones. This time when Apple is pulling the plug and requiring app developers to ask for users’ permission before tracking their behavior patterns, collecting personal information, or location; Android is nowhere close. The point is that things need to change after this.

