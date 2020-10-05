You are here: Home News / Black and Proud Boys.

Black and Proud Boys.

(ThyBlackMan.com) I’m a retired NYPD officer. In fact, I’m a sick, a tired, and a happily retired NYPD officer. Although I’m retired, I still keep my gun with me. I take it everywhere I go. EVERYWHERE! Yea, believe it or not, I even bring my shit with me to the shitter.

Knock. Knock. Knock.

Did someone just knock on my door? Who the hell can that be? I don’t have company. Well, perhaps every now and again. But you gotta call before you come. In truth, for the most part, I’m a loner. My kids are on their own? My ex-wife married my twin brother. Shit! Outside of family, only half of a handful of people even know where I live.

Knock! Knock! Knock!

Yeah. There is definitely someone at my door. Shit! Let me tip-toe to the door and peer through the peep-hole. As soon as I put my eye to the hole: KNOCK! KNOCK! KNOCK! This mother fuc-…banged upon the door so hard and so heavily that its vibration caused the eye hole to hit me in my eye. “OUCH!” I screamed.

Temporarily blind and fiery angry, I snatched opened the door. I snatched the blurred nigga by his collar; I snatched my chrome .45 caliber pistol from its holster; and I…

“Wait a minute, Dad! It’s ME!”

“Who the fuck is ME?” I wanted to know, eyes blinking.

“YOUR SON, you shell-shocked Nig-gro!”

“MY SON?” I stared at my son, seeking recognition. A full minute elapsed before I fully recognized my own child. Oh shit, I thought. Damn! It’s been so long. “Well, you should’ve called,” I said curtly, justifying my over-reaction.

“Call? Call who? You rarely, if ever, answer your phone.”

“You came here to tell me that?”

“No.”

“So?”

“Well, an American revolution appears to be wading in our waters. And it’s occurring in real time.”

Really! The movie reel in my photographic memory reminds my mind of the first Civil War. The rift between the northerners and the southerners escalated because some lazy, hard-hearted southern rift-raft desired and believed that the Africans whom abided in America should be eternally enslaved.

Sometime thereafter, yet only after many Yankees enriched themselves, did some guilt ridden northern whites began to believe the contrary. However, sometimes thereafter, some misinformed and misguided miscreants whom call themselves: PROUD BOYS emerged

This Civil War lasted for four long years. Presumably, the same amount of time of Trump’s presidency; that is, if he isn’t impeached. Nevertheless, prior to his prior lawyer (Cohen); his prior campaign manager (Manafolt); his prior National Security Advisor (Flynn); and his prior foreign policy advisor (Papadopoulos); all of whom have pled guilty to an array of felonies; Trump, the crime boss, advocated and vowed that he and his felonious Motley Crew would Make America Great Again.

From the onset of his campaign, he began to upset Americans. He advocated more violence at his already volatile rallies. A vast number of minorities were severely injured, internally and externally, due to his divisive and mean-spirited rhetoric. Scores of Americans, both males and females, were jailed, assaulted, and even murdered. In fact, a white woman named: Heather Heyer was mowed down in the street by a maniacal motorist who was a Trump loyalist.

In addition to the above mentioned atrocities, Trump ordered a platoon of cold-hearted ICE agents, coupled with a mindless militia of heavily armed soldiers, to extract and separate fearful immigrant toddlers from their parents and their other loved ones. Does this not sound familiar? Is this not a chapter straight out of the slave books? Allow me to walk and guide you a step or two further. Trump’s top overseer, I mean officer, was Jeff Beauregard Sessions. As soon as this particular white man perched himself in the Attorney General’s seat, he began to reform the prison reformations that his predecessor, Eric Holder, set in place. It was Eric’s intentions to sincerely stifle an enslavement that was once masked as rehabilitation.

For the most part, the first Civil War was a four year fight over the fate of Black folks. Coincidently, this second Civil War is over the fate of Black folks, too. Unfortunately, the immigrants who sought freedom in the land of the free are caught up in the prejudices of people who lost the first fight. Therefore, the sore-losers want to shoot another shot at Black folks and, unfortunately, the non-white immigrants who immigrated into America, post slavery.

Staff Writer; Saint Solomon

