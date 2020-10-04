Money / You are here: Home Business / The Reasons People Hate Donald Trump!!

The Reasons People Hate Donald Trump!!

(ThyBlackMan.com) In terms of Earth years, how old is our universe? 10,000 years? 4.6 billion years? How about 15+ billion? Take your pick. Now, try calculate how far back infinity goes. More than 900 googol, which has 103 digits? Fifteen billion has only 11 digits. So, what is the point? If God (Yehovah) created our universe even 15 billion years ago, what was He doing to occupy Himself from 103 digits in the past, down to only 11 digits in the past? “Young Earth” creationists have even a bigger problem with this.

Why the question? It is to try to open your eyes to a reality that most everyone ignores. What is the origin of Satan? Where did he get the rebel angels that sided with him? Certainly not from Heaven. He couldn’t recruit rebels right under Yehovah’s nose. Besides, what could he offer them worth their while in return which they didn’t already have? Think about that for a while.

So where did those rebel angels come from? To answer that, you have to go way back in ancient time to learn what was occurring before our universe was created.

So what does that have to do with President Trump? To learn why certain people hate Trump, you have to go back to AD 1933, with the attempted overthrow of our government. Look up Prescott (granddaddy) Bush, the firm Brown Brothers Harriman, and the man who saved the country, General Smedley Butler. The US bankers (who helped the Nazis to power) tried to overthrow FDR and install a fascist dictator.

Now, let’s talk about George (daddy) Bush, who, before being selected as Vice-President, was the CIA director. The US Congress would not allot funding to the CIA for “certain operations”. So, sources convey that the CIA went into the illegal drug business, trafficking cocaine. Look up Mena Airport, and the pilot Barry Seal.

Daddy Bush went on to be Vice-President, then President. Remember him proclaiming the “New World Order” (globalism)? Certain “investigations” were getting close to him. He couldn’t stay in office. His successor, had to be someone who would not take the investigations any further, so that he could “get off”. Who was his replacement? Bill Clinton.

Bill Clinton? If you looked up Mena Airport, you should have seen where there were allegations of CIA trafficking, and Mena Intermountain Municipal Airport, smuggling weapons and ammunition to the Contras in Nicaragua, and drugs back into the United States. Do you think the Clintons weren’t involved in this? The name Oliver North is also involved. Also, you should look up the “dead body count” associated with the Clintons during their time as governor of Arkansas. They were the perfect “sidekicks” to replace (daddy) Bush.

What did the Clintons do while in office? They invited the Chinese to sensitive areas of military concern (look this stuff up). They replaced Social Security funds with “IOU’s”. They instituted the terrible NAFTA agreement. When investigated concerning their “secret” communications with China, “oh my, we accidently deleted all records”. Sound familiar?

Who succeeded the Clintons? It was George (Junior) Bush. This is the third Bush we’ve written about. Is it now that the Clintons and the Bushes planned to pass back and forth the Presidency? Hillary was next in line, but she needed a federal position. How about US Senator for New York, the same seat that John F. Kennedy Jr. was running for? Was it sabotage that His private plane went down in clear weather?

To cover any wrong doing, the Bushes would follow the Clintons, and vice versa. That was the plan, until America had been “conquered”, becoming a victim of globalism. What did the Bushes and Cheneys do? How about our Air Defense system being put on “lockdown” the day of 9/11? Was it just a coincidence? Was the murder of nearly 3,000 Americans an inside job? Was this the excuse used to give rise to “Homeland Security”, and the TSA? Flying is no longer a joy. It’s a hassle.

How about the creation of “sanctuary cities”. What are they for? To give refuge to criminal illegal aliens? What about the regulations imposed that forced our manufacturing jobs overseas, so that the USA would depend on other countries for goods, which is the ideology of globalism?

After the (Junior) Bushes, it was the Clinton’s turn. But wait!! A third party wanted to have a crack at destroying America. It was the Obamas. Birds of a feather, flock together. The Obamas and Clintons had a secret meeting. Remember that? It was agreed that Obama could have his hand at destroying America economically, and morally. Remember “I’m a Christian”, “I believe in traditional marriage”, and “If you like your plan, you can keep your plan, and you can keep your doctor too”? All lies. If a person has to lie to get elected, they plan to do disservice to the office.

So what was the secret deal? Hillary got to be Secretary of State, sending classified emails “regular class”, on an unauthorized server, so that foreign operatives could gain certain information. To cover her tracks, she erased disk drives and put hammers to cell phones. Was she trying to hide treason? Was the Obama administration gunrunning in Benghazi? Is that why they told rescue forces to “stand down”, so that their criminal acts would not be uncovered?

After the Bush-Clinton merry-go-round was put on an eight year hold by Obama, Her Majesty was ready to ascend to her waiting throne room, the White House. The Democrats and Deep State all knew what was going on. War with Russia, who also was against the Globalist agenda, was already planned. The US Constitution and Bill Of Rights were ready to be tossed into the fire. The eighty year plan was just three months from being completed. The scheme was for Jeb Bush (brother of “Junior”) to be the Republican nominee. With (cheating, crooked) Hillary as the Democrat nominee, whomever won, the Iron Gate would still be shut.

But wait. What went wrong in November of 2016? Yehovah inserted a wrench into the machinery, named Donald J. Trump. He was not “one of the boys”. As a businessman, he promised to improve America, and bring back American prosperity, where politicians had failed to do. This was against the globalist’s plans. They had been making plans for eighty years for the fall of America. Therefore, the establishment had to somehow (short of assassination if possible, maybe) get rid of this guy. He alone was standing in the way of bringing down the country to tyranny. He would give the people what America wanted. A return to prosperity, employment, and greatness.

Why do you think the Democrats and Deep State want to disarm America? So that Americans can’t fight back against a cruel and oppressive government. Remember “Russian Collusion”? Adam Schiff supposedly had solid proof of Russian collusion. It has been declassified that Hillary Clinton approved the campaign to wage a Russian collusion hoax against Donald J. Trump in order to distract from her email scandal.

Why didn’t Congress and the Justice Department ever convict Hillary for her crimes? What did President Trump do to deserve impeachment? Was it because he was investigating corruption by “one of the good old boys”? Or was it because they knew that he had done such a good job, that he would win a second term? Or was it both? They hate President Trump because he may expose their wrong doing, and possibly have them convicted and jailed. For example, what group do you think is behind the kidnapping and exploitation of children?

Television news stations (who have all been compromised by the Deep State) have twisted the news and told half-truths, if they ever told the truth at all. Unfortunately, those of “low information” blindly believe them. Why do people hate President Trump? Why did the scribes and Pharisees hate Jesus? If you collaborate with evil, you will be found guilty at the White Throne Judgment.

In this coming election, you will discover that the Democrats will have cheated. Why do you think that they want illegal aliens to vote? There is not enough blind and foolish people voting for them to win an honest election. Most of America does not want their leftist liberal socialist agenda, therefore they have to lie, cheat, and steal elections. So they have “the dead” casting ballots…., all for the Democrats of course. If mail-in ballots are somehow “lost”, they would be all for the Republicans. If “new” ballots are suddenly found, by coincidence, they would be all for the Democrats. Go figure, and wake up to the evil at hand.

By God’s grace, America escaped disaster in 2016. What about 2020? One man can’t do it all by himself. President Trump is nearly like Daniel, all alone in the lion’s den. America must defeat her evil domestic enemies, and vote the Deep State and Democrats out of office, or else the era of tribulation will come upon us before the time. Make the righteous and wise choice.

Ask a “never Trumper” why they hate Trump. What good reason, other than wanting the Democrats in power, can they give? Are they caught up in the liberal hateful frenzy that has no righteous foundation? President Trump is trying to save America. The Democrats are trying to destroy the middle class, and swallow the USA into globalism.

We pray to Yehovah, “Don’t let the wicked get away with their contempt of you. Break the power of the wicked and their strong-arm tactics. Let the evil of the Democrats be exposed, such that even the blind will see”.

Who has been threatening civil war if Trump wins? Who has been rioting in the streets? Why have they been stealing “Vote for Trump” signs in people’s yard? It’s because they are being mind-controlled by the leftist liberals. Have you heard of anyone trying to steal a “Biden/Harris” sign? Who is being evil? Do not give in to these puppets of Satan. What do you think will happen if the Democrats gain power? What happened to Germany when evil Hitler gained power? The Holocaust. Learn from history, and vote against the Democrats.

Our election system must be cleaned up. The Democrats want illegal aliens, criminals, and the dead to vote. Why? Is that godly? I urge all, to please use righteous common sense, and vote all Democrats out of office, especially this 2020 election. If you vote for Democrats, you might as well vote for the Communists and Socialists. Vote for President Trump, and vote Republican. But do not vote for the ungodly Democrats. Come Judgment day, you may have to explain why.

Staff Writer; Herman Cummings

