You are here: Home Ent. / 7 Celebrity Fashion Tips to Try at Home.

7 Celebrity Fashion Tips to Try at Home.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) Some people can wear anything and make it look part of some high-end fashion. When it comes to fashion, people have been using it to make statements and celebrities are no exception. Check these seven celebrity fashion tips and style advice to stay ahead of the curve.

Toothpaste Hack

Entertainment journalist and founder of Milk Makeup Zanna Roberts Rassi during a show revealed that a small quantity of toothpaste can make your leather accessories shine. It’s true that squirting a dab on a leather shoe, belt or jacket and rubbing with a soft cloth can help remove scuff from the leather goods. Later the accessories can be cleaned with a damp cloth. This little trick can make your leather items look new.

Matching undergarments

Choosing the right color for your undergarments can either spice up things in your everyday life or it can make you look dull. The black and white colors are common but it’s pretty boring if you don’t experiment with colors. Celebrity stylists suggest matching undergarments to your skin tone. Do not pick a color that overshadows your natural skin tone, try something that can match your skin tone.

Wear everything

Whether she’s on a world tour or posing on a red carpet for an event, Rihanna knows why it’s important to not blindly follow fashion trends. She doesn’t play by rules when it comes to fashion that’s why you may see her wearing denim for knee-high boots with a denim skirt and top. While she loves a feminine look, you can also find her wearing things that can change your perception, supersized jackets for instance.

Your body shifts are real – accept them

Tracee Ellis Ross shared an incident where her costume designer told her that the dresses she was complaining about are not shrinking. Ross thought it was a mistake by cleaners, but later found out that it wasn’t the cleaner nor the fabric, but it was her body and she needed to buy bigger clothes for her. Ross said that it took her some time to accept the fact and everything ran through her mind – changing diet plans or maybe not getting consumed into that thought, create a balance instead and accept the change.

Know your style and invest wisely

Meghan Markel’s style is more focused on delicate patterns, light color shades, and sleek designs. She chooses dresses that define her personality as a British royal family member and as an actor. Her off-the-shoulder cut dresses show a different side of her dressing sense. According to her, it’s important for women and men to know their style and invest in products accordingly no matter if it’s a pair of jeans, flats, or a simple cardigan. Her wardrobe collection reflects the same.

The style should be timeless

Victoria Beckham says style should be timeless and should be more about your personality. The best thing people can do to look great is that it should not feel like they have tried too hard. You should feel confident in what you wear and what you feel comfortable in. She suggests keeping a pair of sunglasses because according to her, they can hide a lot of your sins. And if you’re with kids, make sure to invest in an elegant-looking large handbag.

Practice self-care

From drinking celery juice to cold water face wash every morning, Jennifer Aniston is a disciplined woman when it comes to self-care. And according to her, the best fashion and style tip one can follow is – practice self-care. She keeps one day a week reserved for spa, and also gets infrared light therapy sessions frequently as a part of her beauty rituals. Her self-care practices also extend to exercise routine and diet and she makes her own healthier drinks whenever she can.

Staff Writer; Corey Shaw

Have any Tech Tips? News? Hit up our Tech Guru at; CoreyS@ThyBlackMan.com