Skip GoPro Hero 9 & Buy GoPro 8 Instead, Here’s why.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Buying an action camera? GoPro Hero 8 is arguably one of the most talked-about products among hardcore camera enthusiasts. Now when GoPro Hero 9 is just around the corner, is GoPro Hero 8 worth it? In this post, you’ll know if the Hero 8 is the right camera for you.

Low Price

Action cameras can be expensive considering the features and specifications you need. With online shopping taking over the electronics and tech space, finding good deals on action cameras can help you save money and get the product you want without breaking the bank. If you’re looking for a good action camera but do not want to spend money on its premium price tag, the GoPro Hero 8 is the answer. You not only get the top range model of the GoPro Hero portfolio, but you can also get it at a discount price. GoPro is offering flat discounts as well as retail stores are also running camera deals on GoPro Hero 8. This way, you can save money as the GoPro Hero 9 will obviously cost more.

Frameless Design

The GoPro Hero 8 sports a different design from the previous cameras of the Hero series. Hero 8 is frameless. It features built-in loops that let it fold in and out. The redesign with Hero 8 makes this GoPro action camera thinner than its predecessor Hero 7 when you compare both. Not only the camera has become thinner which measures 28.4mm against the Hero 7’s 33mm from front to back, but it also looks taller and wider. For those curious about the difference between their dimensions the GoPro Hero 8 is 66.3mm wide and 48.6 mm tall while the Hero 7 is 62.3mm wide and 44.9mm tall. Since the camera is frameless, it is easy to carry and you can confidently keep it in your pocket.

Mod Attachments

When compared with previously launched cameras in the GoPro Hero series, the Hero 8 stands out not just for having a redesigned form factor, but it also has some unique features which were not present in the old models. One of the biggest changes in the GoPro Hero series is the new accessory line up called “Mods”. The GoPro Hero 8 supports accessories which can be attached to the camera without having to manage additional attachment solutions.

Mods let users attach LED light, microphone, and a display panel based on the flip mechanism. Considering the rise of vlogging, especially among people who are mostly outdoors or regularly document their activities on camera. These accessories work well independently though it is clearly evident that GoPro is focusing on niche-specific product demands as well.

It’s refinement time

Like Apple in the case of the iPhone launch, GoPro also follows a launch pattern. However, this may change depending on several factors including, but not limited to, supply, product development, design, testing, new technologies, and demand. But if you have followed the launch of GoPro Hero series products, you probably already know that 2020 is for refinement as GoPro changed the product design last year so it will not be making any big changes in terms of design. Considering the accessories GoPro introduced with Hero 8, it looks like GoPro will keep most of the things unchanged.

No replaceable lens

The GoPro Hero 8 is the first camera in the series to not feature a removable lens cover. This is one of the features that disappointed many GoPro fans. Although it’s not a deal-breaker, it is still something that many people would love to get if GoPro considers bringing it back in its future Hero cameras. The GoPro Hero 9, as leaked images suggest is not going to bring removable lens cover back either. So, if you were waiting for GoPro to bring this feature in Hero 9, you’ll likely be disappointed. And if it was the only reason you were waiting for a new GoPro camera, by now you already have reasons why it makes complete sense to invest in GoPro 8 considering the cost and other factors mentioned above.

