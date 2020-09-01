You are here: Home Ent. / Gospel Duet Voices Featured on ABC’s General Hospital.

Gospel Duet Voices Featured on ABC’s General Hospital.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) “Can You Feel Me?” a song written by James Patrick Stuart will be featured on ABC’s General Hospital on Thursday, August 20. When Valentin, played by Stuart, takes the stage at the 2020 Nurses Ball, his vocals will be backed up on the track by the gorgeous tones of David and Tiffany Spencer, a gospel duet from North Carolina. “ You won’t see them, but you sure will hear ‘em,” Stuart said on his Facebook page.

David and Tiffany, successful recording artists in their own right, recently began recording backing vocals for other artists from their home studio. As freelancers, their vocals have been featured on over 500 songs since they began offering their service last year. Stuart reached out to the duet using an alias, so the couple did not know who they were collaborating with. When Stuart messaged the couple about the placement in the show, they were surprised and excited.

“When we received the song, I loved everything about it. The writing, production, and vocals were second to none,” David said. “I had no idea we were working with a Daytime Emmy Nominee.”

The pandemic has changed the way artist, and musicians collaborate. Doing sessions remotely and transferring files over the internet is increasing in popularity. It does not replace the magical experience of creating together, but it does offer a safe alternative to get work done during this time.

“Working online, you never really know who is on the other side of the screen,” Tiffany said. “For this reason, we give every project our best effort.”

David and Tiffany Spencer are taking the music industry by storm. “Gonna Make It,” the couple’s break out single has been featured on radio stations around the country, charting as high as #22 on the Gospel Internet Radio BDS Chart for airplay. The duet’s album “One Touch” has been nominated for eight 2020 Rhythm of Gospel Awards. The album is also nominated for a 2020 Kingdom Impact Award. Both organizations will announce winners later this year.

Both David and Tiffany were born and raised in Lumberton, NC, but now reside in Laurinburg, NC. Tiffany is a music educator at Spring Hill Middle School in Scotland County. David serves as the Minister of Music at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church in Bennettsville SC and is the public information specialist for Northeastern Technical College, Cheraw SC. They are happily married with three children, Daveah, David Jr., and Amiyah.