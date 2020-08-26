You are here: Home News / From Trade Shows to Birthdays: How to Hang a Banner for Any Occasion.

From Trade Shows to Birthdays: How to Hang a Banner for Any Occasion.

(ThyBlackMan.com) If you’ve recently purchased a vinyl banner, you’ll be wondering about the best way to hang it! The good news is that there are many ways to hang a banner, and regardless of if you’re attaching it to a wall, fence, or anything else, there will be the right method for you with minimal equipment.

Check for grommets.

The first thing you’ll want to do is check if your banner comes with grommets, as these will make the hanging process much more manageable. If you haven’t already ordered your banner, check to make sure that this is an option during the ordering process and select it as an add-on. We recommend a supplier like www.printmoz.com/vinyl-banners, which will include grommets on your vinyl banner of any size. Grommets are small rings with a hole in the middle, generally made from plastic or metal attached to a banner to allow you to feed string or another material through to hang them. A smaller banner will usually have a grommet at each corner, and larger banners may have additional holes spaced out to give you more security when hanging your banner.

How to hang your banner with grommets

The most simple and common way to hang your vinyl banner with grommets is by using string or thin rope. When hanging a banner, the main thing to focus on is making sure all corners with a grommet attachment are tight. Otherwise, you’ll have bumps and wrinkles, which will look unprofessional if you’re at a trade show, for example. To hang the banner, you’ll need a string; around a quarter-inch thickness will work well, quick links, and zip ties.

Take your first length of rope or string and tie each end to two vertical posts. Anything from metal poles to trees will work well. The top length of rope will attach to the top of the banner, so make sure that the height is appropriate for the best viewing. You then take the quick links and attach them to the grommets at each top corner of the banner, which can be fed through the rope. Your banner will now be attached to the rope, and you can slide it back and forth until you get the position correct. With the banner in the center, take your zip ties and wrap them around the quick links, and tighten them to secure the banner. Repeat this for the bottom of the banner, ensuring that you make the banner stretch slightly to avoid any slack that will cause the banner to lose its shape.

If you need to attach your banner to a wall, the most straightforward way is to drill holes in the wall and drive screws into the holes where the grommets are. You can loop the grommets over each screw for a clean hang.

