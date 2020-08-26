You are here: Home Ent. / Canberra City – What to do and see in 4 days.

(ThyBlackman.com) Many tourists make a great mistake when visiting a foreign country – they want to see too much in too little time. To understand a place and its culture you need to spend some time, at least 3 or 4 days to get to visit all the major attractions without being constantly in a rush. Here is a quick guide of things to do and see in the Australian capital city, Canberra.

Major buildings in Canberra

Being the capital city of the country, Canberra offers its visitors a chance to learn about its democratic system and its history.

Want to see democracy at work? Try taking a free tour of the New Parliament House. If the house is in session, visitors can watch the debates.

Well, the building housing the Parliament is impressive enough with its white columns and futuristic glass roof, but you might also want to visit the Old Parliament House, which is nearby. These days it houses the Museum of Australian Democracy. There was an amazing rose garden outside where you can rest for a bit and take some pictures.

Another must-see while in Canberra is the War Memorial, which pays homage to the Australian soldiers that fought in the two world wars of the 20th century. The soldiers who lost their lives then are remembered in a spectacular way, by the Wall of Poppies. Officially, it is called the Roll of Honour, but it is quite literally a wall covered in poppies.

A treat for art lovers

When you schedule a trip to Canberra, reserve one day for its great museums of art. Go to the National Art Gallery, where you can see classical paintings, works by famous impressionist Australian painters as well as contemporary Aboriginal art.

A picnic at Lake Burley Griffin

The people of Canberra are very proud of the man-made Burley Griffin lake which is a wonderful place to walk, bike or simply relax on the shores. For a memorable day, a picnic right next to the water is a great choice. Don’t forget to taste a local wine!

A space adventure for your kids

No, we’re not suggesting living in Canberra or planet Earth for that matter, but if you’re visiting with children in tow, take a day off from sightseeing and go to the Questacon, which is the National Science and Technology center. The Museum offers many fun educational programs, like Dino Story or Moon Adventure.

Take in the view at Mt.Ainslie

Four days won’t ever be enough to visit the city, but you can at least get a full view by going to Mt.Ainslie, which is not a mountain actually but a hill, a pretty large one. The view is incredible.

Tip: Mt.Ainslie is located just east of the city and you should take a cab to go there, rather than try to find your way using public transport. There are several reliable taxi canberra taxi companies, like ACT Cabs, and you will find this is the fastest way to get around the city.

By the way, if you’re lucky you might see a kangaroo or two hopping around the Mt.Ainslie area.

Explore nature

Also on the edge of the city is the National Arboretum where you can see over 48,000 trees from all over the country. Your kids will love the huge playground with its big acorn cubby houses.

Also, if you happen to be in Canberra in September or October, don’t miss the Floridae, a spectacular flower exhibition.

Plenty of things to do in just 4 days!

Staff Writer; Steve Poole