The ‘Care’ In Career: Choosing A Job That Helps Others.

(ThyBlackMan.com) 2020 has been the most unexpected of years. Who’d have ever thought we’d experience a global lockdown, unable to see our friends and families and be unable to even go to work. It’s been an eye-opener, and for some people, it’s made them consider their whole perspective.

One thing that has been especially true is the need to be kind and care for others. If caring for people is something you want to do in life, then why not consider a career that does just that?

Put the ‘care’ in career with some of the following career choices to think about.

Give back through a career in healthcare

Health workers have been more vital than ever this year, inspiring many people to take up a career in healthcare. You could find healthcare roles that are suitable for your existing skills and experience, or you could return to school. It’s worth exploring pediatrician jobs and employers to see what these sorts of roles entail, helping you get a better idea of whether this is a career path you want to pursue. Healthcare roles are tough, with long hours, but they can be very rewarding for those wishing to make a difference.

Help teach the next generation

This year has been tough on our young people, many of whom may feel uncertain about the future or disillusioned with the world. Becoming a teacher can be a great way to try and inspire young people, with teaching being a very rewarding, interesting and diverse profession. Find out what you need to do to become a teacher – it’s never too late to start!

Use your existing skills to work for a charity

Completely overhauling your career can be overwhelming, but you don’t have to retrain or completely change careers to be able to help others. Using your existing skills, you could work for a charity that makes a difference to others. Whether you’re a lawyer, marketing expert, accountant or another kind of worker, charities employee all kinds of people in different roles. Using your experience in this way will help the wider cause, and make you feel more fulfilled by the work you do too.

Volunteer in your free time and enjoy the best of both worlds

You don’t have to give up your career to make a difference; volunteering in your free time is a good way to enjoy the best of both worlds. You can start by finding some local causes to help out with and look for ways you can give your time to others. As a way to practice spirituality in your daily life, volunteering can be very rewarding, and can introduce you to new people and experiences.

Finding a career that helps others is a wonderful thing. Not only will it help you get a sense of purpose from your career, but it can be much more fulfilling than chasing a high salary or prestige. With so many options out there, you can easily find a way to make a difference and enjoy a long and happy career helping your fellow man.

Staff Writer; Bob Shaw