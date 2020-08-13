Money / You are here: Home Business / Top Productivity Apps for Writers.

Top Productivity Apps for Writers.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Ever since the inception of the world wide web, the amount of content available on the internet has expanded exponentially. Unless you are planning on writing solely for recreation purposes, you are going to compete with a sea of writers. Ever heard the saying, “Time is money.” Well, the saying could never have been more apt, with the number of people trying to make money by the minute. With everything going on, it makes sense to be as efficient as possible when you’re writing your next piece.

Here are the top 5 productivity apps to take your writing efficiency to the next level:

1.Google

If you don’t use Google for research, then you’re doing it wrong. Yes, there might be other search engines out there, but let’s be honest, the gap between Google and its closest competitor isn’t remotely close. All the continuous improvements and optimizations made within the search engine, make searching via Google, your best shot at getting the information you want. Learning how to search, is going to by far your biggest weapon when it comes to winning the battle of the writers.

2.Evernote

Evernote has become one of the leading software in the world of note-taking. Nobody can write perfect pieces without going through at least a few drafts. Evernote has a wide variety of features that will help boost your efficiency while researching and writing up your first drafts. The page camera feature helps scan written notes, and the browser extension can help clip web pages you might need later. With everything it has to offer, this is a definite must-have for writers, be it amateurs or professionals. The next app mentioned on this list perfectly complements Evernote by making you a total productivity guru.

3.Audext.com

Note-taking is an integral part of writing, and it’s easy to do when your hands are free. What happens if your hands aren’t free? What happens if you want to jot down an idea for your next writing piece that popped into your head while you were driving. It is one of the many use-cases where a reputed service like Audext comes into play. Audext provides a high-quality transcription of audio to text within no time. Please note that this cannot be used to generate text and cannot transcribe the other way around.

Here are some of it’s most noteworthy features:

Supported audio formats: .mp3, .wav, .ogg, .wma, .m4a, and mp4

Inbuilt editor with many features designed for seamless transcription

Much cheaper when compared to other services available online

High performing AI algorithm that not just transcribes at lightning speed, but also identifies speakers, making your job much easier

Considering the speed, efficiency, and quality that you receive from Audext, this transcription service becomes one of the highest recommended apps to use for writers. Make use of Audext and take your writing game to the next level. They even offer a free 30-minute transcription service for free, which you can make use of before purchasing the full service.

4.Now Novel

This application was started in 2012 and has since become a staple among many novelists. This service is best if you are planning on writing novels. It makes the entire process (right from its inception till the final page) easier. Now Novel helps divide the process into three main categories. In each of these categories, you answer a set of questions that helps get your creative juices flowing. Though the first category is free, the remaining two require you to pay a fee. Many novelists agree that this service has made the process of novel-writing much less of a hassle. With that said, we felt it only right that we include this on the list.

5.Trello

Trello is an app that helps organize your projects into lists and boards, making it easier to track, understand, and follow up on (if you’re working with others). The user-interface is easy on the eyes, and everything flows buttery smooth. It can also help chart out a timeline so that you don’t end up procrastinating. With the number of lists, boards, and cards available at your disposal, the possibilities for this to boost your efficiency are endless. Trello is available as an app for phones and as a browser-based application for those wanting to use it on desktops and PCs.

