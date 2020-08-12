You are here: Home Health / What You Need To Know About Man Weaves.

What You Need To Know About Man Weaves.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Man weaves, which goes by the formal name of a cranial prosthesis, hair systems, or hair-replacement units, are non-surgical procedures for men that have lost or are losing their hair. The common causes of hair loss include alopecia, cancer treatments, thinning, and balding.

In the last 2 to 5 years, man weaves have increased in popularity. These hair-replacement alternatives are available for many hair types such as African-American/black, Latino, and Caucasian. Most of the man weaves are made from 100% human hair, but some blends feature synthetic hair. Man weaves should be viewed as alternative hair rather than fake hair.

Man weaves have not only provided balding men with a cover but among black or African-American men, this trend has injected even more money into the booming “black hair” care industry.

Mintel, who collects data associated with the beauty sector has stated that the category for black-hair care has expanded with new product and brand entrants into this market, which has resulted in expenditure increases. In 2016, black consumers spent an estimate of around $2.56 billion on products associated with hair care.

Mintel has predicted that these expenditures will continue to grow.

Mintel has also noted that the figures do not include specified data on extensions and weaves, yet ” if all these items were accounted for, expenditure could likely reach an astounding half-trillion dollars”.

What Are The Costs Involved To Get A Man Weave?

Installing man weaves, which includes a custom-made hair unit, costs anything from $275 to $800. It makes sense that hairstylists, hair suppliers, and barbers under Ace Man weave units busy

Ace Man Weave Units

Due to this growing phenomena, Ace Man weave units have recruited some of the best man weave specialists in the country, They work with talented specialist in 20 different cities providing a local solution for balding men and women. including Los Angeles, New York city, Dallas, charlotte NC and even London UK. They supply and install black male hair units

Every man weave, regardless of the technique used, takes anything from 90-minutes to 2 hours for the installation. For this technique, he has allowed his class to take photographs of a complete hair-unit attached to the head of a client using adhesive.

The process starts by first cleaning the scalp, followed by using a marker to mark a hairline for the weave. The next step involves applying an anti-itch treatment. Then a safe adhesive is used on the bald areas in order to secure the man weave securely. Lastly a blow-dryer is used to ensure that the weave bonds quickly to the adhesive.

The weave can then be styled, by shaping, trimming, and cutting the hair so that it complements the natural hair on the clients head. To guarantee a sharp and full hairline

Look Like A New Man

Client say that it feels fantastic. With most planning to wear the weave for around 4 month. Clients are advised to not wash the weave or let the hair get wet. This could change the look of the weave or remove or weaken the adhesive. After care instructions also advise clients to always wear shower caps when they shower or bathe, and to give the weave a light or soft brush.

