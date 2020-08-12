The Democrats’ emotional blackmail on a massive scale.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) At this juncture, I simply must take a moment to acknowledge the unswerving loyalty of an unsung group of stalwarts among us. I mean, who would have suspected that nearly three months after the fact, thousands of George Floyd’s closest friends would still be sufficiently enraged over his tragic death at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer that they would persist in carrying on violent demonstrations all over the country?

Sarcasm aside, of course it’s clear that these demonstrations are being organized and incited by the unabashedly Marxist Black Lives Matter, Antifa and other radicals. My take is that their objective lies in one of two areas: One would be to touch off a degree of civil unrest sufficient to bring about a socialist revolution in the United States.

Another possibility is that these organizations may be engaging in a form of emotional blackmail. To wit, their intent may be to continue the violent demonstrations all the way up to November’s general election in the hope that voters will perceive a Democratic victory as an end to the chaos, particularly with a black woman on the ticket.

During the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s, most black people did not favor the methods of the Black Panther Party, the radical paramilitary group that espoused violence (particularly against police) in its quest for political, social and economic equality for black Americans. Nor did they think much of the “by any means necessary” politics of civil rights leader Malcolm X before he determined that the Nation of Islam was full of crap and decided to split off from it. At that time, most blacks – and everyone else, for that matter – preferred the rhetoric and methods put forth by Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who advocated civil disobedience and nonviolent resistance to institutional racism.

Now, given their voting history, it’s a foregone conclusion that most blacks will vote Democrat in November. Due to their deep indoctrination into leftist racialist orthodoxy, most blacks believe that anything with the name “black” attached to it or coming from the mouths of black activists is completely righteous.

Thus, the phenomenon of prolonged rioting in our major urban areas does merit some study relative to how likely voters are interpreting the mayhem.

As we know, most people who vote in this country are not ideological conservatives nor liberals. So, apart from voters of good conscience who succumb to establishment press propaganda, we’re left with a likely majority who have witnessed months of civil unrest catalyzed on a fairly weak pretext, and which don’t seem to represent aggrieved parties in any way. They’ve heard the same juvenile and quite frightening public policy proposals being advanced by inarticulate protesters and elected Democrats alike, and seenthe senseless unrelated violence and sundry crimes committed by people who’ve taken the widespread unrest as license to act out antisocially.

Despite the abysmal deportment of liberal politicians attendant to the COVID-19 pandemic and their attempts to lay each and every pandemic death at the feet of President Donald Trump, it’s probably pretty clear to these likely voters that our president has made as good of a horrible situation as he possibly could.

They’ve seen the press running interference for rioters in cities like Portland and Seattle for weeks, and heard the preposterous reports of federal agents causing riots by virtue of their presence, or violating the rights of protesters who actively tried to cause them bodily harm. They’ve been exposed to the draconian measures enacted by liberal leaders addressing the coronavirus pandemic, and read about the Mafia-like tactics of Black Lives Matter, which has even taken to shaking down minority business owners for protection money.

Finally, they’ve seen the crop of Affirmative Action-era black elected officials, police chiefs and sheriffs bumbling through the impossible undertaking of showing solidarity with violent criminals while trying to fulfill their sworn duties – which they’ve effectively abdicated by virtue of their actions.

In a way, I find the latter to be one of the more piteous factors attendant to all of this nonsense. While we do have black leaders of conscience in some of these positions, as someone who witnessed a lot of the civil rights struggles unfold in my youth, it’s truly heartbreaking to see how low the bar has been set for blacks in this country. People from other nations, whites in rural America and children learning about our political system turn on the TV and see these inarticulate, craven losers jabbering about systemic racism, reparations and their victimhood, and they’re led to believe that this is representative of blacks in America – which is profoundly sad.

For all our sakes, I just hope and pray that enough unaffiliated voters perceive the gravity of our situation, and that this will overcome the left’s emotional blackmail and the familiar “feel good” factor that’s sure to be advanced with Kamala Harris as Joe Biden’s running mate.

Written by Erik Rush

Official website; http://www.erikrush.com