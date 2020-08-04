You are here: Home News / R.I.P.; Herman Cain’s Life Is a Model For Us All.

R.I.P.; Herman Cain’s Life Is a Model For Us All.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) Most Americans did not get a chance to befriend the late, great Herman Cain — but I wish that more people could have, because this man was a true inspiration.

In October 2015, Herman and I had the privilege of opening the first ever rally for then-candidate Donald Trump in Georgia. After that, we continued to back the president enthusiastically — anyone who knew Herman knew that he did everything with enthusiasm — and support his historic campaign to empower the Black community. Needless to say, that didn’t exactly make us popular with the left.

It’s not easy to be a Black conservative in America today. The radical left values minority voices — but only if those voices are used to actively support progressive ideology. Black Republicans, conversely, are relentlessly vilified in the media, smeared by Democrat politicians, and even reviled as traitors to our own race. Herman was no exception.

But Herman Cain brushed off all that hatred and vitriol with courage and grace — as well as a ready smile and a contagious laugh. He was also a voice of wisdom and inspiration for those who needed him most, and he often exhorted me to stay strong in the face of racial attacks from our own community, no matter how hateful or hurtful they became.

Most importantly, Herman refused to let himself become a victim of political abuse. Time and again, he stood up for millions of Black Americans who felt out of place in the Democrat Party, and repeatedly condemned the media — bluntly and honestly — for creating a toxic political environment for moderate Black voters.

“It’s been statistically shown that certain stations, certain news outlets, they simply are not telling the entire truth [to Black voters],” he remarked in an interview last year, adding that too many Blacks are actively “being brainwashed” by the mainstream press.

He wasn’t wrong.

Herman Cain was much more than just a political leader, though. His conservatism was deeply rooted in his unshakable faith in God.

“I’m a Baptist preacher, a lot of people don’t know that,” Herman revealed in 2011, adding that he has played an active role in his church since he was 10. He was also a prolific singer — and even had the courage to perform a wonderful rendition of the gospel song “He Looked Beyond My Fault And Saw My Need” during a speech at the National Press Club in Washington.

Herman Cain was one of America’s finest patriots, and a role model for us all. He was a fearless champion of liberty, faith, and freedom — and he will be remembered as one of the greatest Black conservative voices of his generation.

It was a privilege to fight alongside you, Herman. Our country will miss you terribly. I’ll miss you even more.

Written by Pastor Darrell Scott

Official website; https://twitter.com/PastorDScott