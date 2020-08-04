You are here: Home Health / Great Gut: 5 Pro Tips for How to Fix Your Gut Health.

Great Gut: 5 Pro Tips for How to Fix Your Gut Health.

Improving gut health doesn’t mean you must purchase costly probiotics. You can get a lot of the good bacteria that you need to remain healthy by changing a few things in your day-to-day routine.

If you want to increase your metabolism and achieve better digestion, reduce inflammation, and the risk of chronic disease, you may need some tips. Keep reading to learn how to fix your gut.

1. Eat More Nuts, Whole Grains, Load Up on Beans, Fresh Fruits, and Veggies

Whole grains are a source of food for the bacteria that inhabit your microbiome. While it may sound weird, everyone has small bacteria floating around, and this is what helps to keep things running smoothly.

By adding more whole grains to your diet, you can increase the numbers of this bacteria in your gut. This is also true for nuts, so pick your favorite and use it as a snack. You can also try all-natural supplements to improve your microbiome, such as tudca.

2. Get to Know the Link Between Your Teeth and Gut

It is important to floss and brush your teeth regularly. Scheduling regular dental cleanings and check-ups may not seem important for a healthy microbiome. Still, studies have proven that bacteria from your mouth may get into your stomach and cause issues.

You can avoid the harmful bacteria taking over the good bacteria in your gut if you take care of your teeth.

Along with being inflammatory to your system, sugar may cause yeast to grow, which will throw off the delicate balance in your gut. It is also best to avoid prepackaged foods and to stay away from processed foods.

3. Eat More Fermented Foods

Everyone has heard about the benefits of eating more yogurt for gut health, but did you know fermented foods have benefits too? These foods include a lot of good bacteria that will help your gut. Some of the foods to try include tempeh, kombucha, kimchi, kefir, and sauerkraut.

4. Eat More Dark Chocolate and Foods Full of Polyphenols

Do you really need a reason to eat more chocolate? If you are like most people, probably not. Dark chocolate is full of polyphenols, which go to the intestines and become a source of food for microbes.

Other foods that include polyphenols include red grapes, cocoa, almonds, broccoli, blueberries, green tea, and onions.

5. Spice Is Nice

Certain spices can help to eliminate harmful bacteria in your gut. Some of the best include ginger, turmeric, and garlic. Even better, they don’t hurt the good bacteria.

Are You Ready to Fix Your Gut?

If you are ready to fix your gut, you will find the information here is a great way to get started. These tips will help you create a healthier microbiome in your body.

Staff Writer; Steve Jones